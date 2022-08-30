After 20 years, where are the actors of ‘City of God’

Mariana Stocco 08/30/2022 – 12:54 Share

One of the biggest films in national cinema is completing 20 years of its debut this Tuesday (30). The production of “God’s city”, which had Katia Lund and Fernando Meirelles in the direction, it was performed with mostly amateur actors, drawn from the favelas of Rio de Janeiro.

Check out where the actors in the film are now:

Zé Pequeno (Leandro Firmino)

The interpreter of Zé Pequeno is now 43 years old. At the moment, Leandro Firmino plays Gilmar in the series “Impuros”, available on the streaming platform Star+. In 2019, he was in the soap opera “Orfãos da Terra” and in the series “Pais de Primeira”, both on Rede Globo. He is married and the father of two children.

Dadinho (Douglas Silva)

Douglas Silva returned to the spotlight at the beginning of the year for being one of the participants of Big Brother Brasil 22. He is 33 years old, is married and has two daughters. He was in “Amor de Mãe” and in the series “Samantha”, on Netflix. In 2017, Globo produced two more seasons of “Cidade dos Homens”, in which the actor played Acerola, but soon after the project was canceled after the arrest of Darlan Cunha, aka Laranjinha.

Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues)

movie protagonist, Alexandre Rodrigues today he is 38 years old. His last work in soap operas was in 2017, when he was in “O Outro Lado do Paraíso”. Previously, she played Joshua in “Rare Jewel”. The actor can also be seen in the movie “Anti-Kidnapping Squad”. According to the Metrópoles newspaper, Alexandre was also working as an app driver. He has been married for ten years to actress Cacá Santini.

Mané Galinha (Seu Jorge)

Your George is one of the most respected artists in Brazilian music. In addition to his musical career, he is also an actor and was recently in the movie “Marighella”, playing the protagonist. He is the father of three girls from previous relationships and is expecting his fourth child.

Bernice (Roberta Rodrigues)

The actress Roberta Rodrigues was recently on the air in “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, playing Lupita. With a long resume on TV, the actress was in many soap operas on Globo, including “Segundo Sol”, “A Regra do Jogo” and “Salve Jorge”, in addition to being part of the prestigious series “Sob Pressure”. She is 39 years old and is married to businessman Guilherme Guimarães, with whom she has a daughter, Linda Flor.

Filet (Darlan Cunha)

The actor Darlan Cunha The 33-year-old acted in other productions after “City of God”, such as “Seven Sins”, “Caminho das Índias”, “Modern Times”, in addition to the prestigious series “Cidade dos Homens”, in which she played Larajinha.

In 2017, Globo produced two more seasons of the series that tells the story of Larajinha and Acerola, but the project was canceled after Darlan Cunha was arrested. He was accused by his ex-girlfriend, then a minor, of assault and false imprisonment. The sentence was served in a semi-open regime and with the use of an electronic anklet. In January 2021, he launched himself as a singer with the song ‘Motivation’

Angelica (Alice Braga)

Alice Braga played one of her first roles in “City of God”, as Angelica. After that, her career even took off internationally. Alice Braga made her foreign film debut in 2006 in “12 Hours Until Dawn” and in 2007, she was cast to act alongside Will Smith in the movie “I Am Legend”. She has also appeared in “Predators”, “Elysium” and the most recent “The Suicide Squad”. In 2020, the actress also dubbed the movie “Soul”, by Pixar and in the national film inspired by the song of Legião Urbana, “Eduardo e Mônica”, Alice played the protagonist Mônica.

Carrot (Matheus Nachtergaele)



One of the biggest names in our cinema, Matheus Nachtergaele lived Zé Pequeno’s rival, the drug dealer Cenoura. After the film, he continued with his career in the seventh art and made several films, having as his last work on the big screen in “Zama”, which was shown at the São Paulo International Film Festival. He also does some TV roles, and can be seen in the series “Filhos da Pátria”.