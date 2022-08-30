After leaving Corinthians, Willian agrees with the Premier League club

Midfielder signed with Fulham for one season

Officially without a club since leaving Corinthians on the 12th of August, William is from a new house.

after going through Chelsea and Arsenalthe midfielder hit with the Fulhama team he was once a neighbor of in London, when he lived next door.

The 34-year-old will sign with the new team for one season and will join Andreas PereiraexFlamengo and Manchester Unitedat the London club.

Willian refused proposals from Turkish, Greek, Arab and Major League Soccer before making the final decision this Monday (29).

He is expected to be announced by Fulham on Tuesday (30), after undergoing routine medical examinations.

The veteran’s biggest motivation, at the moment, is to return to play in Premier League. His family’s desire to return to live in London also played a role in the choice.

To terminate the contract with Corinthians, which was valid until 2023, Willian gave up the amounts he would have received and traveled to England last weekend.

For Timão, the club that revealed him, Willian made his debut in September 2021. In 45 games in this second passage, he noted only a goal and gave six assists.