Ajax target Chelsea striker as Antony’s replacement

Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Antony’s departure from Ajax is boiling the ball market in Europe and now, the Dutch club will have a hefty hand to hire an athlete who can replace Antony in their attack and, apparently, the player is already defined.

According to Sky Sports, the name of the time behind the scenes at Ajax would be Hakim Ziyech, a player who recently left Ajax to defend Chelsea and, now, may be returning to his original team. The information is that the conversations for the athlete’s return are well underway.

Hakim Ziyech is Moroccan and is 29 years old. The player has been at Chelsea since 2020, when he was signed from Ajax for €40 million. Today, the athlete costs a more modest amount on the market, as pointed out by Transfermarkt: 28 million euros.

The player is under contract with the blues until mid-2025 and is seen in the Netherlands as the ideal replacement for Antony in the Dutch squad. Negotiations continue and Ajax is in a hurry to close the deal, largely because of Milan, an Italian club that also monitors the striker.

Antony’s departure from Ajax

Manchester United has reached an agreement with the Dutch and the payment is expected to be 100 million euros (80 million pounds). £80.75m will be paid immediately and another £4.25m will be paid through bonuses.

In the final stretch of the agreement between the clubs, ANtony would have emphasized to Ajax his desire to leave the club to defend Manchester United. “In June of this year, I interrupted my vacation and came personally to inform the Ajax managers, including the new coach, about my desire to leave and that they should consider this possibility, as it was a project for two seasons”, Antony told journalist Fabrizio. Roman.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, winning titles, making friends and building part of my career. But now I reinforce that I am ready and very motivated to follow my life and my dreams. People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation drives me to be happy. Ajax will always be in my heart. I hope Ajax fans understand me, because some opportunities can be unique.”