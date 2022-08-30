Amanda Holden seething in swimsuits: The 10 best bikini pics of the BGT star

If there’s one person who knows how to style a bikini, it’s Amanda Holden.

The Heart Radio host may be known for her edgy outfits and stunning red carpet looks, but the star also knows how to wear a bikini – giving us all the holiday swimwear inspiration we need to update our wardrobe.

The glamorous 51-year-old often takes to Instagram to share sizzling photos from her enviable swimwear collection. From flattering bathing suits to fitted bikinis, the stunning mother of two knows how to style a poolside look.

Let’s take a look at some of Amanda’s best bikini moments…

In August 2022, Amanda shared a beautiful, sunny photo of herself sunbathing aboard a boat during her blissful vacation in Greece. She modeled a turquoise green bikini and a chic headscarf while catching some rays.

We can’t forget that all-black bikini moment Amanda rocked this summer, opting for her favorite swimwear brand Melissa Odabash.

The brand has been described as the “Ferraris of swimwear” by Vogue Magazine, and Beyoncé, Sienna Miller, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have all worn their amazing beachwear in the past.

Amanda delighted fans on her recent vacation to Scicily, turning up the heat in a white bridal bikini ensemble while sharing a glowing vacation photo on Instagram. Fellow Heart Breakfast star Ashley Roberts was blown away by Amanda’s tan glow, commenting on her Instagram, “Swoop me up sister.”

Amanda looked amazing in a leopard print bikini in this stunning holiday throwback. With her oversized sunglasses propped up on her face, the TV star looked perfect as she relaxed on a comfortable beach lounger dangling from the sun.

The BGT star wowed in an orange Jacquemus swimsuit, which matched her glass of Aperol Spritz perfectly. Trust Amanda to look glam even when she’s in her garden!

The mother of two had fans mistaken her for Disney Princess Ariel when she posed for a storm in a green bathing suit. Her swimsuit was from Tess Daly’s new brand, Naia Beach, and features a flattering deep V-neckline and high leg with a gorgeous gold finish.

Strict host Tess was one of the first to comment on the photo, writing: “You beautiful GODDESS! [fire emojis] at @naia_beach.”

Amanda showed off her ripped abs in a blue bikini and printed kaftan in a dream vacation post. The star is known for loving her holidays and has already enjoyed holidays in France, Greece, Italy and the UK over the summer.

The mother of two shared a photo of herself with a martini, wearing a patriotic striped swimsuit in red, white and blue.

Amanda’s pulse quickened as she donned a bubblegum pink bikini while relaxing on a pool float. Heavenly!

The ITV star delighted fans in a dazzling white bikini, which she complemented with an elegant straw hat and layers of delicate gold chains. Sporting one of her favorite designers, Amanda’s all-white ensemble was by Melissa Odabash.

