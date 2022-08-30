AMD announces Ryzen 7000 processors clocked up to 5.7Ghz

Last Monday (29), the OMG finally presented the first products of the line Ryzen 7000. In total, four processors will be released on September 27reaching maximum clocks of 5.7Ghz with 16 cores.

The new CPUs have 5nm lithograph by TSMC, with more than 6.5 billion transistors, an increase of 58% when compared to the previous architecture; beyond one 13% CPI gain.

The company also highlights other general gains, such as 29% single-thread performance increase and 34% performance in multi-threaded applications with 25% more energy efficiency.

AMD/Disclosure

Ryzen 7000 processors will be the first from AMD to feature recent market technologies such as ssupport for DDR5 memory sticks and the PCIe Gen 5.0 compatibility for video cards and M.2 SSDs.

Ryzen 9 7950X

The great highlight of the generation, as expected, is due to the Ryzen 9 7950X, the most powerful model of the new family. The processor can handle base frequencies in the region of 4.5Ghz and has boost up to 5.7Ghz; 200 Mhz faster than Intel’s current flagship, the i9-12900KS.

AMD/Disclosure

The CPU arrives with 16 cores and 32 threads, 170W TDP and 80MB cache, with 64 MB for the L3 cache, and 16 MB for the L2 cache. In terms of performance, the chip can have gains of up to 35% in games and 48% in content production apps, when compared to its predecessor, the Ryzen 9 5950X.

Ryzen 9 7900X

Smaller brother of the previous model, the Ryzen 7900X is second in command line for Ryzen Raphael. The product counts 12 cores and 24 threads, base clock of 4.7 Ghz, and boost to 5.6 Ghz in single-core. The TDP remains the same, with 170W, and there is a slight reduction in the cache, which passes to 76 MB.

Ryzen 7 7700X

Moving on to the high performance segment, the Ryzen 7 7700X accompanies the classics 8 cores and 16 threadswith a maximum frequency of 5.4Ghz, base clock of 4.5Ghz and less demanding TDP of 105W.

This release is, to a certain extent, unexpected, as AMD usually initially releases late 80 processors. This may indicate that an upcoming Ryzen 7800X arrive with 3D V-Cache technology.

Ryzen 5 7600X

Finally, the cost x benefit stays with the Ryzen 7600X, most basic 6-core, 12-thread processor, clocked at 4.7Ghz and boost clocked to 5.3Ghz. O TDP is 105Wa considerable increase over the predecessor’s 65W.

prices

The new processors start hitting the market on September 27 with the following prices in dollars (the values ​​in reais have been converted directly):