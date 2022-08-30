AMD announces Ryzen 7000: up to 5.7GHz and Ryzen 5 beating Core i9 in games

Processors arrive on September 27 with prices similar to predecessors

AMD announced the launch of the first desktop Ryzen 7000 family products, codenamed Raphael, at a press event and streamed online on its YouTube channel. Among the main highlights of the generation are the new 5nm FinFET manufacturing process, a first in a desktop CPU, as well as performance leaps combined with greater energy efficiency. In addition to the processors, more details were also given on the AM5 mainboards for these models, as well as a new standard for auto-overclocking RAM memories, AMD EXPO.

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, took the stage to deliver the news that the company’s engineers exceeded the target and delivered a total IPC gain of 13%. But as the Zen4 generation achieves higher operating frequencies, the end result is up to 29% higher per-thread performance compared to Ryzen 5000 products. previous.

The product capable of reaching this clock is the “king of the mountain”, the Ryzen 9 7950X, a product with a total of 16 cores and 32 threads. In the comparison between generations, it brings an increase of up to 30% in games and almost 50% in professional rendering applications.

But the company did not limit itself to comparison with its own products. In the dispute with the Core i9-12900K, a top-of-the-line product from rival Intel, it presented performance and efficiency gains, delivering advantages that exceed 57% in performance and delivering up to 47% higher performance per watt consumed.

In addition to the top of the family, AMD also presented its high-end products starting from the Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 9 7900X. According to AMD, all of its products announced in this release can deliver more gaming performance than the Intel Core i9-12900K, with the Ryzen 5 7600X being on average 5% ahead of the most powerful product on the “blue side of the force”. .

Comparative

prices

Price at launch U$ 699.00 U$ 549.00 U$ 399.00 U$ 299.00 updated price U$ 699.00 U$ 549.00 U$ 399.00 U$ 299.00

Specifications

Integrated Video

General features

The evolutions of Zen4 from the Ryzen 7000

The company went into more detail about the modifications it made to this new generation of products, with a noticeable criticism of its competitor. While Intel would be resigned to just powering its products with more energy to seek increases in performance, AMD positions itself as looking for improvements on all fronts, increasing performance in the same measure as it increases efficiency in its design, whether in heating, in optimization of processes and even in the use of area.

The performance gains in Instructions Per Clock (IPC, instructions per clock) are derived from changes in the processor front-end design, combined with a data prediction engine that more successfully hits the data that will be required by the CPU, in addition to more cache memory at level 2 (L2 cache).

But potentially one of the biggest surprises was the investment in performance through the AVX-512, including support for this complex type of instructions and putting AMD against Intel, which dropped support on its 12th generation Intel Core, the Alder Lake. At the time, Intel justified the need to disable this feature of its products for mainstream desktops because efficiency cores do not support this feature, and the hybrid architecture needs to be coherent, that is, the operating system can distribute functions to both cores performance (p-cores) and efficiency (e-cores). With a unified architecture, the Ryzen 7000 does not suffer from this limitation.

As consumption and heating go hand in hand in the chip world, energy efficiency evolutions have also impacted the ability to deliver more performance in different heating constraints. While the most powerful models in 105W and 170W of heat dissipation present a gain exceeding 30%, the 65W TDP, the most common in the line-up of domestic processors, delivers an impressive jump of 74%, passing close to doubling performance within the same level of heat dissipation.

A relevant change from the Zen4 architecture is that it will incorporate improvements that are currently only present in the Ryzen processor line-up of notebooks, such as more efficient low-power states and more accurate exchanges in power usage. This is another important factor for the evolution in efficiency of the 7000 series desktop products.

What is the price and when the new AMD Ryzen 7000 arrives

AMD’s new generation of Zen4-based processors arrive from September 27th. Multiple models came at the same price compared to the previous generation, with the exception being the Ryzen 7 7950X, which comes in at $699, a $100 reduction versus the suggested Ryzen 9 5950X.

Journalist Diego Kerber traveled to Austin, Texas, at the invitation of AMD.

