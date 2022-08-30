App makes Android device’s home screen the same as Windows

It is common for a technology user to have a preference for one or another software configuration. Therefore, many wonder if it is possible and how to leave Windows-looking Android, for example. This particular preference is resolved through a free app that is on the Play Store.

Read More: Trick helps to display downloaded apps history on Smartphone

Meet Computer Launcher

Users who want to leave their smartphone or tablet with that Windows splash screen can turn to the Computer Lauher app. In this case, the app is available on Google Play and can be downloaded for free. Thus, a mobile home screen will be like a desktop screen, including the positioning of programs or applications. That is, similarly to what happens on the computer, the application icons will be at the bottom of the screen, while the background image will be highlighted.

Furthermore, it is also possible to create folders as it happens on the computer and even the mobile launcher will be like the desktop. Finally, it is also worth mentioning that this app has a high degree of security, according to users, who rated the app with an average of 4.8 stars on Google Play.

How to install and activate Computer Launcher

Anyone interested can use the Google store on Android devices, the Play Store, to download it for free. But know that you will also need to activate the app for it to start working, check out the step by step here: