“Apple Watch Pro” would have 47mm case and satellite connection

As many have followed, several rumors point to an expansion in Apple’s smartwatch line with the introduction of a new top-of-the-line model, which could be called “Apple Watch Pro”.

Recently, another round of rumors came to light – with the proximity of the special event on September 7, in which the company will be able to present not only the “iPhones 14” and the “Apple Watch Series 8”, but also the supposed new clock model.

47mm case and new design

Citing sources in China, the blog Macotakara corroborated information already aired by analyst Ross Young that the “Apple Watch Pro” will have a larger box, of 47mm. Contrary to what we are used to, however, the new model is not expected to be available in various sizes. In addition, the Pro version may have a 1.99-inch screen, larger than the 1.9″ display of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7.

O Macotakara also addressed the possibility of the “Apple Watch Pro” getting a new design with a “flat screen”, instead of the slightly curved display seen in current models. In addition, the edges of this version of the device are expected to be less upturned than those of the “Apple Watch Series 8”, but still not completely flat, as some rumors have been suggesting.

Satellite connection

In this week’s edition of their newsletter “Power On”journalist Mark Gurman of Bloombergtalked about another potential new feature of the “Apple Watch Pro”: satellite connectivitywhich is also expected for the “iPhones 14”.

According to him, Apple “has internally discussed the idea of ​​providing satellite capabilities to its watches, which may make sense for a future version of the new, more robust ‘Apple Watch Pro’”.

For the iPhone, Gurman said Apple will introduce a feature internally called “Satellite Emergency Messaging.” This functionality will allow users to send distress messages and report accidents in areas without cellular service. In the longer term, however, Apple plans to allow users to also be able to make regular phone calls and have global internet access via satellite links.

The journalist, however, said it’s unclear whether Apple will announce the functionality for any of its new devices at its next event — although Apple’s own disclosure reinforces the possibility of such an announcement.

Apple Watch Series 7

