Arrascaeta discovers Vélez’s ‘special plan’ to try to stop the Uruguayan ace: “We know that…”

Flamengo prepares to face Vélez Sarfield in the Libertadores semifinal. Rubro-Negro enters the pitch of Estádio José Almafitani on Wednesday (31), at 9:30 pm, with the objective of forwarding the spot to the final of the continental competition. The Nation was happy to hear of the David Luiz recoverywho, despite not having a confirmed spot in the starting lineup, travels with the delegation to Argentina.

If the flamengo sheriff still does not enter the field, who should replace him is the defender Fabrício Bruno. The defender has recently become the darling of the red-black crowd, with emphasis on the safety that the athlete gives to the goal defended by Santos. Whereas back then the work has been done coldly, in front Pedro and Arrascaeta lead the carioca team.

The Uruguayan has already accumulated 19 assists this season, one of the highest in the world. To reach the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Arrascaeta was decisive against Corinthians, in the previous phase. With a great goal in the first leg and a guided pass to Pedro at Maracanã, Gávea’s number 14 scares the Vélez team. Even so, midfielder Nicolás Garayalde revealed to ESPN that the Argentines are preparing a special strategy to score Arrascaeta.

“We know that not leaving spaces for them will be a key point in this series. No, it didn’t (information about Arrascaeta being the leader in 2022). I know how he plays, we will be careful and we know how to neutralize him”reveals Nicolás Garayalde, from Vélez Sarsfield.

It is common to see rivals mocking on the internet asking European clubs to sign Arrascaeta. The player phase really impresses and puts fear into the teams that are going to face him. Although some Flamengo players interest teams from the Old Continent, the Uruguayan did not consider leaving Rio de Janeiro in this transfer window. Arrascaeta’s head in 2022 is strictly in the Rubro-Negro and the Uruguay national team, with whom will play in the Qata World Cupa.