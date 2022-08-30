Ashton Kutcher says he lost 5 kg to run a marathon; actor was unable to walk for two years – Who

+



Ashton Kutcher made his first public appearance after revealing that he suffered a serious autoimmune disease two years ago (Photo: Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher, 44 years old, revealed how many pounds he has lost in the midst of preparing to run the New York marathon, in the United States. The race takes place in November and will cover about 42 kilometers.

“The biggest physical change was the muscle mass from the upper body to the lower body. I lost about 12 kilos,” he told the ETadding that “my wife [Mila Kunis] It’s been super supportive.”

“The marathon itself is an opportunity to elevate the work we’ve been doing for over a decade with Thorn [ONG do ator]”, continued Kutcher. “A chance to show the people who worked so hard to make our vision a reality, that I’m in it with them and willing to go the extra mile.”

Kutcher will run the marathon after revealing that two years ago he suffered severe vasculitis. The autoimmune disease left him without the ability to see, hear and walk.

The actor explained that it took him about a year to regain his senses again. Vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow.

Ashton Kutcher on the show (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)