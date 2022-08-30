Athletico vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

It’s a kill! Athletico welcomes Palmeiras, this Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada, for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal.

In the quarterfinals, Hurricane eliminated Estudiantes, while Verdão passed through Atlético-MG. The classified takes on Flamengo or Velez Sarsfield in the finalscheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

The ge monitors the match in Real Time, with pre and post-game lives. CLICK HERE.

Athletico comes from a goalless draw against Ceará, at Castelão, and follows in the G-6 of the Brasileirão. Coach Felipão used a fully reserve team. Hurricane has not won for four games in the season, with two defeats and two draws. During this period, the team was eliminated by Flamengo in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The last victory took place on August 7 against Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, by 3-2, for Série A.

Palmeiras continues in the lead of the Brasileirão and closes, against Athletico, a sequence of decisions in the month of August, which includes the classification for the semifinal after decision on penalties against Atlético-MG. Verdão has not yet been defeated in the current edition of Libertadores. There were eight wins and two draws in ten games. In addition, he defends an unbeaten streak of 20 games without defeat as a visitor in the tournament.

The return match is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6 at 9:30 pm at Allianz Parque.

1 of 3 Datasheet: Athletico x Palmeiras — Photo: ge Technical sheet: Athletico x Palmeiras — Photo: ge

Hurricane ranked second in Group B, with ten points, with the same score as leader Libertad. The Strongest and Caracas completed with six points each. In the round of 16, Athletico and Libertad faced each other again, with Atletico’s 2-1 victory in Baixada and a 1-1 draw at Defensores Del Chaco. In the quarterfinals, the team drew goalless at home with Estudiantes and won 1-0 in La Plata.

Verdão was the leader of Libertadores Group A, with 18 points, against Emelec (eight points), Deportivo Táchara (seven points), and Independiente Petrolero (one point). In the round of 16, they beat Cerro Porteño 3-0 (away) and 5-0 (home). The most difficult duel was against Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals, with two draws (2-2 and 0-0) and classification on penalties (6-5) at Allianz.

Streaming: SBT

SBT Real time: click here and follow Athletico x Palmeiras on ge.

Athletico – coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

The red-black coach will make a certain change and has two doubts for the confrontation. Felipão decided to put midfielder Alex Santana in place of attacking midfielder David Terans, in a formation with three midfielders. In the attack, Cuello, Vitinho, Vitor Roque and Pablo are vying for two spots.

Likely Hurricane: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Fernandinho and Alex Santana; Vitinho (Cuello), Canobbio and Vitor Roque (Pablo)

2 of 3 Probable Athletico vs Palmeiras — Photo: ge Probable Athletico vs Palmeiras — Photo: ge

who is out: Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

More news from Atletico

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

Without Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa, who are suspended for having been sent off in the decisive game of the quarterfinals, Palmeiras will have two changes for tonight’s match. Gabriel Menino should be Danilo’s replacement in midfield.

The big question is in attack. Abel Ferreira has two options for Gustavo Scarpa’s vacancy: select Wesley and keep Rony as a centre-forward, or put Argentine López as a reference and move Rony to act as a winger. The tendency is for Wesley to start the match. Bruno Tabata runs outside.

Probable Verdão: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Wesley (Lopez) and Ron.

who is out: Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa (suspended); Jailson (right knee injury).

3 of 3 Probable Palmeiras against Athletico for Libertadores — Photo: ge Probable Palmeiras against Athletico for Libertadores — Photo: ge

+ More news from Palmeiras