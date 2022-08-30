Bahia ends preparation with changes; see the likely team



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia ended its preparation to face Ponte Preta with training this Tuesday morning (30), at CT Evaristo de Macedo.

This time with little time to work, after 11 days of break between the two previous games, coach Enderson Moreira commanded the starting players in a technical and tactical training of 10 against 5, in a reduced field.

The activity had the objective of improving the maintenance of ball possession, as well as the pressure marking.

Subsequently, the holders were spared from the other exercises with the ball of the day and stayed in the gym. The reserves continued on the field and did a new tactical job.

Matheus Bahia and Luiz Otávio are absent. The two athletes are undergoing physiotherapy treatment after feeling muscle pain against Vasco. Caio Vidal is not yet available, as he is in physical transition.

In their places, Luiz Henrique and Gabriel Xavier will enter.

The probable lineup for Bahia is as follows: Danilo Fernandes; Marcinho, Ignacio, Gabriel Xavier and Luiz Henrique; Patrick, Lucas Mugni, Daniel and Ricardo Goulart; Victor Alligator and Davó.

The tricolor delegation departed for Campinas this Tuesday afternoon. The duel against Ponte will take place at 9:30 pm this Wednesday (31), at Moisés Lucarelli.