Barbie Ferreira announces departure from ‘Euphoria’

One of the highlights of the cast of the hit series “Euphoria”, Barbie Ferreira, announced her departure from the production. The actress, who is of Brazilian origin, sadly revealed that she will no longer play Kat, who had one of the most promising stories of the first season.

“After four years of playing the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I have to say goodbye with tears in my eyes,” began the actress in her outburst. In addition, the actress shared an art created by actress Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules in “Euphoria”, reflecting on the impact of the discussions provided by Kat in the public’s life.

“I hope that many of you were able to see yourself in her as I did, and that she brought joy to see her journey to what she is today. I poured all my affection and love into her, and I hope you guys felt it. I love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Therefore, Barbie Ferreira did not specify the reason for her departure from the series. However, she is involved in rumors of disagreement with Sam Levinson, one of the creators and directors of “Euphoria”.

That’s because Ferreira’s character had a lot of space in the first season, with a plot that had everything to be developed in the second season. However, when the second season arrived, the actress hardly appeared and her story was practically forgotten. Therefore, this raised suspicions among “Euphoria” fans that Levinson would be unhappy with Barbie Ferreira.

“Euphoria” stars Zendaya, the youngest woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and also the second black woman to win in that category. The first was Viola Davis, from “How to Get Away With Murder”.

In addition to Zendaya, the cast includes the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Jacob Elordi and Angus Cloud.

The third season is already confirmed, but there is no premiere date yet. Meanwhile, the first two seasons are available on HBO Max.

Euphoria: How old are the actors in the series?

The second season of “Euphoria” was released in early 2022 and continues to give some talk in relation to the themes portrayed: abuse, loss, sexuality and addiction, with many questioning whether it would be better set in university instead of high school.

But, we don’t need to think much to recognize that themes of this type are already present in adolescence. Even so, in addition to being a common practice in Hollywood to hire actors who are much more adult than their roles, “Euphoria”, in particular, demands a little more maturity.

Alexa Demie

The actress is one of the main cast of “Euphoria” and has already conquered many fans, either for her outstanding personality or for her personal style that has already dominated the internet. In the role of 17-year-old Maddy Perez, the actress did not reveal her real-life age. So, there is a lot of speculation about it, with netizens coming to the conclusion that she is between 24 and 31 years old.

The cast

The other actors are also in this age group. Thus, the main actors of the cast are between 24 and 25 years old, for the most part. However, this does not draw the attention of viewers and much less harm the series.

In Euphoria, the youngest are Javon Walton and Storm Reid, 15 and 18 years old, respectively. The oldest are Angus Cloud and Algee Smith, 27 years old. See the list of Euphoria cast ages.

Zendaya (Rue): 25 years

Hunter Schafer (Jules): 23 years old

Alexa Demie (Maddy): ?

Sydney Sweeney (Cassie): 24 years old

Barbie Ferreira (Kat): 25 years old

Jacob Elordi (Nate): 25 years

Angus Cloud (Fez): 24 years

Maude Apatow (Lexi): 24 years old

Algee Smith (McKay): 27 years old

Javon Walton (Ashtray): 16 years old

Storm Reid (Gia): 19 years old

Source: R7