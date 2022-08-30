Beverly Hills Cop 4 will still happen on Netflix and casts two important names in the cast led by Eddie Murphy – Film News

The sequel to one of Murphy’s famous films will feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylor Paige.

The long-awaited news by fans of Eddie Murphy’s films was released today (29), the sequel to Beverly Hills Cop 4 has already cast two names. After the announcement in 2019 of Netflix to produce the film, according to Entertainment Weekly, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are confirmed in the feature that will have the title of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Details about the characters of Gordon-Levitt and Paige were not released, but in the latest disclosures, Jerry Bruckheimer and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have been linked to the franchise since 2016, were confirmed. “We’re still involved in that project, and there’s a screenwriter now who will try to write a first draft or a first treatment at least with the story,” El Arbi previously said. “So we’ll see what the first version will be, but we’re really excited and hope to be able to work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That would be great.”added the director at the time.

Will Smith, Eddie Murphy and + actors who played more than one character in the same movie

Murphy’s classic first debuted in 1984, about a Detroit officer who needed to solve a murder of a friend. The other two films were released in 1987 and 1994. In addition to Beverly Hills Cop, the actor is also known in Hollywood for his roles in A Prince in New York, which recently won a version in 2021 and is still in the Prime Video catalog. ; Changing the Balls (1983) and the comedy Norbit (2007).

Another curious detail is Murphy’s performance in his productions, where the actor always shows versatility in the characters, in addition to his work as a director on Os Donos da Noite (1989). Actors Gordon-Levitt and Paige also have extensive careers in other film projects. The former, in turn, is known to DC fans for his role as John Blake in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, as well as 10 Things I Hate About You, (500) Days With Her, and now his recent live-action casting. -Disney action Pinocchio, where he will voice Jiminy Cricket. Paige, on the other hand, comes from her participation in Hit The Floor, Zola and the drama The Supreme Voice of the Blues, alongside Viola Davis and the memorable Chadwick Boseman.