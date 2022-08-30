‘Bible’ convinced HBO to produce series

Biggest premiere in HBO history, House of the Dragon began airing on the 21st, but its conception began three years ago. even before the end of game of Thrones (2011-2019), the premium channel was already working on the development of the franchise’s first spin-off.

The project began in the first half of 2019, when millions of fans around the world began to say goodbye to Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daeneys Targeryan (Emilia Clarke) and company. At the time, Ryan J. Condal, who would go on to be co-creator and showrunner of House of the Dragon, teamed up with two other writers to create the outline of a prequel series to the biggest HBO phenomenon of the 2010s.

Six months before the network officially announced the production of House of the Dragon, Condal and his writers worked for about three weeks on the conception of the new series. The result of this was a “Bible”, from 50 to 60 pages, with all the vision that the team had for the development of the spin-off.

“This was essentially a proof of concept for HBO, with them saying they really liked this pilot that I wrote. ‘Where is the series going?’ I ended up with probably a 50 or 60 page Bible, giving a clear view. They said they liked it a lot, and so I started chasing Miguel [Sapochnik, diretor e coshowrunner]”, said Condal in an interview obtained exclusively by Tangerina.

“As soon as Miguel came in, they confirmed the series and we called a writers’ room to tell stories. But we already had the book [de George R.R. Martin] and the Bible, so the first season was already there in the broadest sense. The question was, how do you fit her into this universe? What are all the details? That’s really what a writer’s room does very well — getting into the details.”

replicating the formula

For Condal, it was necessary to keep in House of the Dragon everything that worked (very) right in Game of Thrones. That meant replicating almost the entire formula that made the series a worldwide phenomenon.

Even with the spin-off plot set almost 200 years before the original series, many elements could be rescued so that the fan could become familiar with the universe of the new attraction. In this way, the showrunners sought to maintain the tone, sensuality and violence that marked the eight seasons of Game of Thrones.

“You know, Miguel always says, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ One of the many things that worked incredibly well in the original series was the tone and the way it was presented. It was a very real world, tactile and violent; funny and dark; sexy and vulgar. We’re trying to, if not replicate it, certainly honor that,” he added.

In addition to working with a team of writers, Condal admitted that he needed the blessing of none other than the creator of the books that inspired both series: George RR Martin. According to the showrunner, the author participated in almost the entire development process of House of the Dragon.

“I saw him as a supervisor, the voice in the ether for me. He’s very respectful and I sent him everything — all the scripts we wrote, the sketches; we send the cuts of the first season that we send to HBO. Because I want him to feel like he’s involved and knows what’s going on,” he highlighted.

“It usually keeps him very happy. But I’m going to call him and just ask him questions, especially now that we’re starting to think about what that means. [a série] it will go from here”, concluded Condal.

The events of House of the Dragon are set 200 years before Game of Thrones and based on the book Fire & Bloodin martin. The first season of the series has 10 episodes, shown on Sundays by HBO.