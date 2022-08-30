Botafogo’s desire at the beginning of the SAF, Cavani is announced as a reinforcement for Valencia

dream of Botafogo in the first months of the SAF, the striker Edinson Cavani was announced on Monday night (29/8) as a reinforcement of the Valencea club that competes for La LigaSpain’s first division.

No club since the end of June, when he left Manchester Unitedthe center forward 35 years was on the agenda in Botafogo’s football department in the two transfer windows of 2022, but the high cost of the Uruguayan player made it impossible to advance in the negotiations.

Majority shareholder of Glorioso, John Textor recently declared that he was in doubt whether Cavani would be a good investment for Botafogo. The alvinegra board would have to pay approximately BRL 51 million to finalize the contract.

– Cavani is spectacular, but also probably less productive now. He came to us, very late, and we believe we could have signed him ten days ago. It would cost around 9 or 10 million dollars (about R$ 51 million) a year in salaries, with taxes. And it wasn’t clear to me that it would be a good investment for the club, because, you know, even with his wisdom, the big sales that he would bring, I’ve seen him play for Manchester United and I haven’t really seen anything that I would spend 10 million dollars a year to have – Texter said in live with independent media alvinegra last Wednesday (24/8), on “Canal do TF”.

Valencia is the sixth club in Cavani’s career. Previously he wore the shirts of Danube (URU), Palermo (ITA), napoli (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) and Manchester United (ENG).