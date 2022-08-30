Brasileirão 2022 – Tickets: Corinthians x Internacional (4/9)





Sport Club Corinthians Paulista announces ticket sales and public reception at Neo Química Arena for the Corinthians x Internacional match (on 4/9, at 4 pm), valid for the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2022.

The opening of sales will be carried out in stages, taking into account the priorities of the Fiel Torcedor program.

In line with the determinations of the Government of the State of São Paulo and the Municipality of São Paulo, it is no longer necessary to present proof of vaccination and/or negative tests for Covid-19 at the entrance to the stadium.

TICKETS SALES INFORMATION

Ticket sales will take place exclusively online, through the platforms www.fieltorcedor.com.br and www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br; there will be no physical box office.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 FROM 2PM

Opening for fans members of Fiel Torcedor with credits related to matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras), who will be able to purchase tickets according to the availability of the respective sectors purchased.

Opening of the sale of parking for owners who comply with the Minha Cadeira planfrom the Fiel Torcedor program.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, FROM 3PM

Opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 60 points or moreregardless of the plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, FROM 5 PM

Opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 40 points or moreregardless of the plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, FROM 7PM

Opening for all non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor who have 20 points or moreregardless of the plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31, FROM 11AM

Opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedorwhich will have access to purchase tickets and parking through the online platform www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, FROM 3PM

Open to fans in generalwho will have access to purchase all tickets available in their categories through the online platform www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br.

INCREASE IN DISCOUNTS FOR LOYAL FANS

Based on quantitative and qualitative research carried out in 2021 with members and former members of the Fiel Torcedor program, Corinthians meets one of the main requests from this audience: greater discounts on tickets for Timão games.

In the confrontation against Internacional, for the Brasileirão 2022, members of the My Life plan will have discounts of 20% to 57%while those of My Story plan will have discounts of 25% to 55% – the variation is according to the sector of Neo Química Arena chosen.

ENTRY VALUES BY SECTOR

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 90.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 110.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 130.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 150.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 170.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – BRL 200.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 300.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 500.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 500.00

GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT ACCESS TO NEO QUÍMICA ARENA

– To avoid crowds at the entrance, we ask that fans arrive at the Neo Química Arena at least one and a half hours before the start time of the match;

– Totems with gel alcohol will be available for fans;

– We ask fans to favor contactless payment methods (cards) inside the arena;

– We ask for special attention at the time after departure, avoiding crowds at the exit gates and waiting in your seat, if necessary, for the opportune moment to leave.

– Click here to learn more about access to Neo Química Arena parking lots

Yours sincerely,

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.









