Businessman Who Wanted to Buy Debt Accused of Scam

The Brazilian startup Agrothings, of technological solutions for agriculture, accuses investor Renato da Cruz Costa, a Brazilian based in New York (USA), of coup. Costa owns the RC Group and in July tried to participate in an auction of the debts of businessman Eike Batista for R$ 1.9 billion. He was barred from the auction because he did not present the necessary guarantees.

Agrothings was created by entrepreneurs Denille Molina and Tiago Diogenes in 2017. The two say they received an email in August 2020 informing them that Renato Costa was interested in the company and would invest US$ 1 million in the startup.

To receive the promised money, it would be necessary to create a branch in the United States, funded by Denille and Tiago. Both claim to have spent US$ 7,220 (R$ 37,500) in this process, but never received the promised investment of US$ 1 million. They registered a report at the Carapicuíba (SP) sectional police station in October 2021.

What does the RC Group say?

The RC Group, through its press office, informed that it is “carrying out the investigation of occurrences of administrative and bureaucratic problems, related to alleged accusations made by businessmen”.

The company reiterates that “so far it has not officially received complaints about possible irregularities in negotiations and even official letters from public authorities and the Brazilian or American courts”.

The group said in a statement that “the victim and the owner of the company have already been heard. The investigations continue with a view to clarifying the facts”.