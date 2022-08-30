Can I register with CadÚnico by cell phone?

Anyone who earns up to half a minimum wage per person can register with CadÚnico; or who earns up to 3 minimum wages of total monthly income.

In recent years, the Government has sought to offer social programs with the objective of economically helping the population of Brazil. With the recent implementation of Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás, many families started to register with CadÚnico.

O CadÚnico is used as a prerequisite for entry into several public policies. In the register, there is a lot of information such as family income, family situation, housing conditions, among others. However, interested parties seek to know whether registration with CadÚnico can be done remotely, as with the advancement of technology and the pandemic, this would be a good option.

Programs and social benefits that use the Cadastro Único to make the selection

Brazil Aid;

My home, my life;

Bolsa Verde – Support Program for Environmental Conservation;

Program for the Eradication of Child Labor – PETI?;

Promotion – Promotion Program for Rural Productive Activities;

Elderly Card;

Retirement for low-income people;

Brazil Affectionate Program;

Cistern Program;

Popular Telephone;

Social Charter;

Pro Young Teen;

Social Electricity Tariff;

Free pass for people with disabilities;

Exemption from Fees in Public Tenders.

How to register in CadÚnico?

You can register for CadÚnico:

Who earns up to half the minimum wage per person; or

Who earns up to 3 minimum wages of total monthly income.

When checking one of these conditions, the interested party needs to go to a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) to register. That is, the registration is done exclusively in person. Therefore, it is not possible to register online.

In this case, the family group needs to choose a representative or person responsible for the family to register. This must be over 16 years old and, in particular, female. At the time, he will have to present his CPF and Voter Title, in addition to at least one of the documents below for each member of the nucleus:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card (RG);

Administrative Certificate of Indigenous Birth (RANI), in cases of indigenous families;

Work Card; or

Voter Title.

