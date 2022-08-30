CBLOL 2022 Final: Dionrray sees paiN more mature and resilient | lol

For coach João Pedro “Dionrray”, paiN Gaming’s League of Legends team is more mature, experienced and resilient in this 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian Championship (CBLOL), compared to the 1st Split, in which it participated with the same squad that has now reached a second consecutive final. In the last tournament, the team lost to RED Canids Kalunga.

With a presence in eight finals in the history of CBLOL, paiN will seek the fourth title next Saturday, September 3, from 1 pm (Brasilia time), at Ginásio do Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, in a best of five matches (md5) against LOUD, with live broadcast from sportv 4. The ge will follow in real time.

— I feel a much more mature team. After the last stage, we ended up having to deconstruct a lot of things we did and held as true as a team. We kind of were almost a new team in this 2nd Split. It’s the same line-up, but we played and dealt with problems differently. So much so that, at the beginning of this stage, even though we were winning and at the top of the table, we were not convincing. There were many apathetic games, which we took to the ‘late game’ [fim de jogo] and ended up winning, mainly because our base was solid from the 1st Split, at least better than half of the CBLOL teams. But we weren’t convincing, because we changed a lot the way we deal with things on a daily basis, the problems and even how we looked at the game – commented Dionrray, in a press conference, last week, before the definition of paiN’s opponent in the decision.

— This transition was something that took a little time for us to get used to, so we ended up being a somewhat fickle team throughout this second stage. But, from the moment we fit in and reached the playoffs, which is another championship – I usually divide the championship into three stages: group stage, playoffs and final -, I think we managed to get everyone back to the same page, everyone already knew each other. Everyone activated the playoffs mode and we managed to succeed and win the two series we had.

After qualifying for the playoffs with 12 wins, six losses and 3rd place, paiN beat FURIA 3-1 in the semifinals and beat LOUD 3-2 in the upper bracket final.

— In general, I see the team much more mature, especially the players, who have grown a lot. We know each other a lot more, staff and players. It is a much more experienced and resilient team compared to the team that lost the final of the last stage. We will definitely use that to our advantage for this final now – concluded the coach.

This will be the fourth final of Dionrray’s CBLOL by paiN. He has been in the organization since May 2019 and participated in the decisions of the 2nd Split of 2020 and the 1st Split of 2022, in which the team took the runner-up, and of the 1st Split of 2021, in which he won the title. Despite his experience, the coach will participate in an arena final, with a large audience, for the first time in his career.

— It will be my first time on a big stage, with a giant structure, there will be almost 10 thousand people watching, and most of paiN. We know that we will practically be playing at home, we have the crowd in our favor. For me, privilege really is the right word. I’ve been on the scene for a while now, so being able to go to my fourth final is something I’ve always wanted. I’m sure it will be an incredible experience, especially with regard to having paiN fans on our side, in our favor, it’s a very large audience – highlighted the coach.

— As an experience, every final I’ve had, whether winning or losing, has always been a great learning experience, whether in what I could have done better during the preparation, or in the day, how was my golden age, if I was prepared or not psychologically in the day. I’m sure that the last three finals I played will serve as baggage and experience for this edition. I hope to be able to do my job as well as I can, whether it’s this remaining week or the day,” he concluded.

Support Yan “Damage”, who also participated in the press conference before the finals, will play the third decision of his career, one after the other. In the previous two, the athlete was defeated – in the 2nd Split of 2021, playing for Rensga, and in the 1st Split of 2022, already for paiN.

— What I managed to take away from the two finals I played is that I felt that the final is like a different championship. It’s another plan, it’s the peak of the championship, where both teams are very strong. You are going to MD5 and both teams are very prepared – commented support.

He declared that he was excited about a final at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera, with thousands of spectators present.

— I’m very excited for this final. It’s going to be a completely different experience from all the others I’ve had in my career, there’s no comparison. I’m really excited to see how I feel playing. I’m preparing a lot for this final because it’s probably going to be the most important day of my career so far. I’m pretty confident.