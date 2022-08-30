Che Guevara’s Son Dies at 60 in Venezuela

Admin 23 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

Camilo Guevara March suffered a heart attack, the Cuban government said

Reproduction/Twitter/@CubanaDamitason of che guevara
Camilo Guevara March suffered a heart attack

Che Guevara’s son, Camilo Guevara March, died in Caracas, Venezuela, at age 60, on Monday, 29, victim of a heart attack. “With deep pain, we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas,” said the president of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel on his Twitter account. According to the Prensa Latina news agency, Guevara March was visiting Caracas and died “as a result of pulmonary thromboembolism that led to a heart attack”. Graduated in Law, Camilo was director of the Centro de Estudos Che Guevara, in Havana, an institution dedicated to perpetuating the work and thought of his father. Camilo Guevara was one of four children of the Argentine revolutionary with Cuban Aleida March. The others are Aleida, Celia and Ernesto. Guevara had another daughter, Hilda, now deceased, from his previous marriage to Peruvian Hilda Gadea.

*With information from AFP

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

China to Hold 20th Communist Party Congress in October; Xi Jinping Aims To Be The Country’s Most Powerful Leader Since Mao Zedong | World

The Communist Party of China will hold its five-year congress from October 16. During the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved