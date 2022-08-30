Check the list of films that can represent Brazil at the 2023 Oscars

Brazilian Film Academy announced today (30th) the pre-list of films that are seeking a spot to represent Brazil in the Best International Film category at Oscars 2023.

The title chosen by the Brazilian Selection Committee to represent Brazil in the category will be announced on September 5th after the Committee meeting that will take place on the same day.

Also check out the names of the members below.

THE MOTHER, by Cristiano Burlan The MOM follows the journey of Maria, a migrant from the northeast and street vendor in search of her son Valdo, allegedly murdered by military police during an action in the village where she lives. In search of discovering her son’s whereabouts, Maria faces several adversities. She has no news to help her find him. This tragedy leaves a deep wound in Maria’s personality, who starts to live under the mark of insecurity and impunity.

PETER’S JOURNEY, by Laís Bodanzky 1831, during the crossing of the Atlantic in an English frigate bound for Europe, Pedro, the ex-emperor of Brazil, seeks physical and emotional strength to face his brother who usurped his kingdom in Portugal. Pedro finds himself sick and insecure. He enters the vessel in search of a place and a homeland. In search of yourself.

CARVÃO, by Carolina Markowicz In a small town in the countryside, a family receives a profitable but also dangerous proposal: to host a stranger in their home. Before he even arrives, however, arrangements will need to be made, and family life begins to transform. However, none of the family members, much less the guest himself, sees their expectations fulfilled. “Carvão” is an acid portrait of a Brazil where the naturalization of the absurd prevails.

MARS ONE, by Gabriel Martins

The Martins, a lower-middle-class black family, live life between their day-to-day commitments and their desires and expectations, despite the tension of a conservative government that has just assumed power in the country. In the midst of this daily life, Tércia takes care of the house while going through crises of anguish, Wellington wants to see her son become a professional football player, Eunice has a new love and little Deivinho dreams of colonizing Mars.

PEACEFUL, by Paxton Winters Tati is an introspective 13-year-old struggling to connect with her estranged father, Jaca, fresh out of prison at the turbulent time of the Rio Olympics. As the "pacifying" police struggle to occupy the favelas around Rio, Tati and Jaca must navigate the obstacles that threaten their hopes for the future. Born from a seven-year creative collaboration between the 'Morro dos Prazeres' community, writer/director Paxton Winters, Wellington Magalhães (Maga) and Joseph Carter (Joe), PACIFICADO offers an intimate portrait of a family trying to find peace in the fickle battlefield they call home.

PALOMA, by Marcelo Gomes Paloma, a farmer, wants a traditional church wedding with her boyfriend Zé. The local priest refuses her request. But Paloma, a trans woman, will fight for her dream.

The following professionals are part of the selection committee for the 2022 edition: Bárbara Cariry (President), André Pellenz, Cavi Borges, David França Mendes, Eduardo Ades, Guilherme Fiúza Zenha, Jeferson De, João Daniel Tikhomiroff, João Federici, José Geraldo Couto, Juliana Sakae, Marcelo Serrado, Maria Ceiça de Paula, Patricia Pillar, Petra Costa, Renata Almeida, Talize Sayegh, Waldemar Dalenogare Neto, Zelito Viana.

THE shortlist of films for the Best International Film category will be announced on December 21.

Announcement of the Oscar nominees, with the 5 films chosen in the category of Best International Film, takes place on January 24.

The 95th Academy Awards take place on March 12, 2023.

