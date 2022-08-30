Children Are All the Same, Says Vice President

José Julio Segala, Executive Vice President of Kumon South America, says in an interview in the UOL Líderes series that children are the same all over the world and that there is no difference in intelligence or discipline between Japanese and Brazilian children.

“They say that Japanese children are more intelligent than Brazilian children. No, they are all the same. Are they more disciplined? No, they also cry, laugh, stamp their feet, have tantrums”, says the executive.

Kumon completes 45 years in Brazil in 2022 (arrived in 1977). The teaching methodology was developed in 1954 by the Japanese Takeshi Kumon, with the aim of helping his eldest son in his studies.

In Brazil, Kumon currently has 1,500 franchises and 175,000 students.

The method offers, in a self-instructive way, the subjects of mathematics, Portuguese, English and, in some units, Japanese.

32 million “Kumon” blocks are printed annually.

In the interview, Segala also talks about the impact of the pandemic on students and franchisees, the costs of opening a franchise and the tax differences between Brazil and Japan.

UOL – Is the Kumon methodology only for children or can it also work with adults?

Jose Julio Segala – Kumon does not have a specific age group. Most of our students are between the last years of preschool and elementary school 1. But we have newborns, babies, children, teenagers and adults.

Kumon is a method of study, so anyone can easily adapt. It is a method that teaches the student to learn alone. Children end up acquiring a great ability to study and reason and stand out from the others. They pass the test without much effort. It brings happiness to a child.

Isn’t it precocious to put such young children in activities focused on intellectual development?

We work with babies with stimuli, with colors, counting the little fingers of the hand, with lots of stories, songs, because all this makes the child develop his own vocabulary.

Education is nothing more than encouragement. Reading a book and studying content is a great stimulus, but sometimes we see education more as an obligation, as something bad and painful. Education is a fun thing, it’s life, and that’s exactly what we have to have as a perception of education.

Children are the same all over the world. I visit Kumon franchises in Brazil, in South American countries, in the United States, in Europe, in Asia and all children are equal.

They say that Japanese women are more intelligent than Brazilian women, but no, they are all the same. They are no longer disciplined, they also cry, stamp their feet, have tantrums, are thirsty for the new.

Kumon is like this

Foundation

1954 (Japan)

1977 (Brazil)

Employees

320 (South America)

275 (Brazil)

Units

24 thousand (world)

1,800 (South America)

1,500 (Brazil)

Customers

3.5 million (world)

200 thousand (South America)

175 thousand (Brazil)

Goals for 2025 (South America)

2,500 units

300 thousand students

Printed “Kumon Blocks” (Brazil)

What is the company’s objective for the coming years?

The goal for 2025 is to reach 150 new franchises. We currently have 1,500 franchises in 593 Brazilian municipalities. With this, we want to reach 250 thousand students in Brazil. Today we have 175 thousand students. In the six Spanish-speaking countries [Colômbia, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Bolívia e Uruguai]we have 23 thousand students and we want to reach 50 thousand students by 2025.

We analyze a possible expansion to Ecuador and Paraguay. The pandemic has slowed us down a bit, but there is still this expectation of being in nine countries in South America in 2025.

How was the economic impact of the pandemic for the franchise and franchisees?

One of the scenarios we designed was that the impact of the pandemic would be very strong and we would lose 80% of students in Brazil and South America. I started to comment on the market, and people didn’t believe it.

With the closing of schools, we started to use technology a lot to communicate. The advisors began to meet the students also through social networks. Our teaching material is physical, on paper, and they would gather this material and go from house to house, with a whole protection scheme.

In April 2020, we had a 20% drop in students. We thought we’d have 20%, but we’re left with 80%. Having a study methodology — and not teaching — made a difference. Soon the enrollment started to come back. The retention of the students was greater than it was before. There are statements from parents who realized that Kumon would be a way to continue their children’s studies.

What was the worst scenario you drew?

The worst case scenario was that parents, afraid or unable to take their children, understood that the best thing was for the child to stop studying for Kumon, a stampede of students.

This would have two impacts: the child would be left without development, which was what we were most concerned about; and the economic part, with a drastic drop in revenue from all franchised units.

With this learning, did you change the face-to-face methodology?

The great learning experience for us was to see that there are several ways to develop the student using the Kumon method, not just face-to-face. The pandemic made us rescue the origin of home study, and that’s the most important part.

In this year 2022, we are implementing the virtual material in Brazil in an application that works on a tablet and an electronic pen. We will continue with the material on paper, but also on the tablet.

Can we say that the profile of parents looking for Kumon is more traditional?

He is a father who sees ahead. When he puts a kid who is in elementary school closer to fourth or fifth grade, it’s because he has a pain. The child is having some difficulty, and he seeks help.

Kumon was not born to solve students’ difficulties, but it does. It is not a reinforcement course, but a preparation course. Some parents put their children earlier thinking ahead, preparing the child by looking at the entrance exam, college, life.

And how is the development of the so-called “soft skills”?

Using creativity without knowledge is very difficult. I believe that Kumon gives a way for the child to seek knowledge. For example, if I take the Portuguese language, Kumon doesn’t work grammatical rules openly.

Discipline is worked through a lot of reading. The more books and different content you read, the more information you will have, the more connections you can make, the greater the breadth of vision and, with that, you will be able to create more things.

In 45 years in Brazil, has there been a change in the behavior of children?

I keep thinking about when I joined Kumon, 27 years ago, and today. When I entered, there was no cell phone, the most sophisticated device was a fax. When he didn’t have his cell phone, his curiosity turned to someone passing in the hallway, something that entered the room, a fly. Today, there is a lot of competition [dessa atenção do aluno] with the cell phone.

I see this difference as a positive one because children have much more access to information than before. The cell phone steals attention, but also brings information from around the world in the palm of your hands.

What is it like to have headquarters in Japan and work in Brazil? Are there many differences in the tax system, for example?

The Japanese tax system is a little simpler than that of Brazil. This is a sticking point in the conversation. More explanation is needed for the Japanese to understand our tax system. Are there differences between Brazil and Japan? Various. Some are better for Brazil, others for Japan.

Can you give an example of good things we have in Brazil?

One point is that we are very creative. We know how to deal with the unpredictable very well. Generally in Brazil we only plan one thing, there is no plan B. If the schedule doesn’t work out, we have more flexibility, we manage to find a way out. This is very positive. The oriental, generally, prefers what is predictable, even for the millenary culture. They have more difficulty with unpredictability; the Brazilian can do much better.

There’s a very simple difference. A bakery in São Paulo is the place where you can customize what you want the most. Look at the menu and you can mix. In other countries, this does not exist. If you don’t want onions, order another dish because that one has onions.

Who is José Julio Segala?

Name

current position

Executive Vice President of Kumon South America

Outstanding positions

Physics teacher (private schools)

Kumon (Director of Marketing, Operations, Expansion)

Birth

Age

Undergraduate and Graduate

Degree in Mathematics and Physics at FIC (Faculdade Imaculada Conceição), in Santa Maria (RS)

Electrical Engineering at UFSM (Federal University of Santa Maria), in RS

Master’s Degree in Power Electronic Engineering at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina), in SC

Postgraduate in Business Management at Senac University, in São Paulo

Family

hobbies

cook, barbecue

Book

“Infinite organizations – the secret behind companies that live forever”, by Junior Borneli, Cristiano Kruel, Piero Franceschi – “The three authors analyze corporate cultures and behaviors that are important for the longevity of companies and businesses “

Movie