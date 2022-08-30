China closes world’s largest electronics market to fight Covid

Officials in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen closed the world’s biggest electronics market, Huaqiangbei, and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to contain an outbreak of Covid-19.

Three key buildings in the sprawling area, made up of thousands of stalls selling microchips, phone parts and other components to manufacturers, will remain closed until September 2.

Local community officials confirmed Monday’s closure to Reuters, while three people working there said managers had told them to work from home.

Subway services at 24 stations in central Futian and Luohu districts were also stopped, according to official local media.

In Futian, the seat of municipal government, authorities announced that cinemas, karaoke bars and parks would be closed and major public events canceled until September 2.

As of Monday, the technology center of nearly 18 million people reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases in tests the day before.

Covid-19 testing has become a feature of everyday life in the city, with most public spaces and offices requiring proof of testing within 48 hours of entry or within 24 hours in areas deemed high risk.

China reported 1,696 new Covid-19 infections as of August 28, of which 352 were symptomatic and 1,344 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.