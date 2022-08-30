Cinépolis announces pre-order for the extended version of “Spider-Man: No Return Home”

Featuring 11 minutes of never-before-seen footage, the movie “Spider-Man – No Return Home” returns to theaters from September 7. Ticket pre-sales are now available on the Cinépolis network.

The third film in the “Home” trilogy, which has Tom Holland as the protagonist, premiered in December 2021 and became the most watched film in Brazil, and also the 12th most watched production in the history of the international box office.

In addition to Tom Holland as the protagonist, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as May Parker.

The direction is by Jon Watts, who signs the film trilogy of “Spider-Man” with Holland as the head of the web, and promises to be the film that closes the saga.