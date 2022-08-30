“City of God”: 20 years of a milestone in Brazilian cinema

One of the most important films of Brazilian cinema, “God’s city” completes 20 years of its premiere, this Tuesday (30). The award-winning feature film by Fernando Meirellesco-directed by Kátia Lund, had four Oscar nominations, becoming a landmark in the country’s audiovisual production.

Made by O2 Films, Globo Filmes and video movies and distributed by Lumiere Brazilthe feature revealed a promising cast formed by Alexandre Rodrigues, Douglas Silva, Alice Braga, Roberta Rodrigues, Matheus Nachtergaele, Babu Santana, Seu Jorge, Darlan Cunha, Jonathan Haagensen, Thiago Martins, Leandro Firmino.

The feature tells the story of Buscapé, a poor, black and sensitive young man, who grows up in a universe of violence, in the Cidade de Deus community, a Rio favela known for being one of the most violent places in Rio. Frightened by the possibility of becoming a bandit, Buscapé is saved from his fate because of his talent as a photographer, which allows him to pursue a career in the profession. It is through his eyes behind the camera that he analyzes the daily life of the favela in which he lives, where violence appears to be infinite.









Cast preparation

At the time, more than 60 main actors, 150 supporting actors and 2,600 extras (mostly children and adolescents) were recruited. Since the beginning of the preparation, the idea was to form a cast of non-professional actors, who were chosen in the communities of Rio de Janeiro.

Guti Fraga, director of the Nós do Morro group, from the Vidigal favela (south of Rio), was invited by the production thanks to the social work he carried out with more than 300 students, with classes in theater, literature, cinema, music, dance and interpretation.

People from Rocinha, Cantagalo, Chapéu da Mangueira, Dona Marta, Vidigal and Cidade de Deus took part. According to the production, it took more than 40 days to make 2,000 recorded interviews, of which 400 were selected.





City of God (2002)

See too

Literature

Producer Paulo André Moraes debuts as a writer, sharing musical backstage memories

OSCAR 2023

After slap by Will Smith, Chris Rock declines invitation to present Oscar in 2023