Cristiano Ronaldo agrees with Champions League club, says portal

Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images

In Manchester United’s reserve, Cristiano Ronaldo may have set a new destination for the continuation of his career. According to the portal Caught Offside, the striker reached an agreement with the English club and would already have a new club.

After having his name speculated in clubs like Milan, Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid, the Portuguese striker would have agreed with Sporting, from Portugal, according to the report. portal Caught Offside.

The agreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sporting would be concluded, with only details remaining for the conclusion of the transfers, said the English website.

It was already a desire of Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United, with the intention of closing with the club that competes in the Champions League this season. Sporting is one of Portugal’s representatives in the European competition.

With the transfer complete, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the club that revealed him. The striker debuted as a professional at Sporting in the 2002/2003 season, in which he made 31 games, five goals and two assists. Subsequently, the Portuguese ace moved to Manchester United.

4 days left. There are 4 days left for a Champions League club to look for Ronaldo. That there is only one club capable of bringing Cristiano, and that is Sporting Clube de Portugal! 💚🦁#RonaldoNoSporting #sillyseason pic.twitter.com/PhoZQ62baz — Miguel Martinho (@MiguelMartinho7) August 29, 2022

The Portuguese star, who was named the best player in the world five times, was also a multi-champion at Real Madrid and Juventus.