Deep crater in Chile threatens surrounding area and presents high risk of collapse

The mysterious crater that appeared in the Chile During the month of July, there is a threat to the surrounding area that presents a high risk of collapse, warned the Chilean authorities, who have established a security perimeter. Government agencies and the companies that own the mine are studying what caused the 36.5-meter-wide crater to appear in late July. “Considering that the aforementioned scenario represents a threat to people’s lives and physical integrity, access to the zone has been restricted until technical studies justify it,” the emergency office said on its website. The area is at high risk of further cracking or sinking near the Alcaparrosa mine, about 665 km north of Santiago, the Disaster Risk Management Committee for the Atacama region said Saturday night. Although the origin of the hole is unknown, the government of Chile accuses the Canadian company Lundin Mining that owns 80% of the property. However, a senior company executive recently said that more studies are needed to determine the origin of the crater. Operations at the mine remain suspended. Both the government and the company said that so far no danger has been detected in the nearby town of Tierra Amarilla.