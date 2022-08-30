Denis misses Sport this Tuesday and will undergo an exam to see if he suffered a knee ligament injury | sport

Goalkeeper Dennis’ injury could be more serious than expected. Vetoed by the medical department of this Tuesday’s game against Novorizontino, on Ilha do Retiro, the red-black shirt 1 will undergo an image exam. There is a suspicion that the athlete has suffered a ligament injury in his left knee, which could represent the end of the season for him.

The goalkeeper felt the injury in training last Monday and even left the movement early. He missteps on the lawn during the warm-up and fell with pain in his left knee. The goalkeeper received assistance on the field, still tried to resume training, but was unable to and left training at Ilha do Retiro.

1 of 2 Denis feels knee pain in Sport training — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Denis feels knee pain in Sport training — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

The goalkeeper had been a starter in the last round of Série B do Brasileiro, in the victory against Chapecoense. Saulo takes the lead in the preference to take the title – since he was in the post in the match before Denis’ debut.

Carlos Eduardo also passed through the vacancy, but ended up being passed over by coach Claudinei Oliveira after a sequence of failures. Denival, Mailson’s brother, is another name that could take the place. The Lion enters the field at 20:30 this Tuesday.