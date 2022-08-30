Facebook and Instagram users will be able to connect digital wallets

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Monday (29), Meta announced that Facebook users can now post non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital collectibles to their accounts by linking their wallets.

So the announcement is an update of an August 4th post. At the time, Meta stated that it would be possible for Instagram users in 100 countries to post digital collectibles minted on the Flow blockchain or from wallets that support the Ethereum or Polygon blockchains to their accounts. These networks have between 1 billion and 2 billion users in Q2 2022.

Connected digital wallets

In principle, connecting digital wallets to Facebook or Instagram is limited to apps. And thus, it cannot be done through third-party browsers. However, expanding the coverage of NFTs on all smartphones with one of the Meta apps installed can generate additional gains.

“As we continue to release digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started to give people the ability to post digital collectibles they own on Facebook and Instagram,” Meta stated. “This will allow people to connect their digital wallets once to either app to share their digital collectibles across both.”

“We are introducing the ability to post digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram. Now you can connect your digital wallet to any app to share your NFTs on both. Which NFT are you excited to share?” posted Meta’s official Twitter account.

In addition, in May, Meta applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office for the same name to be used on a cryptocurrency payment platform called Meta Pay.

While Meta put aside the launch of its own stablecoin in February after facing resistance from regulators around the world, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said there was a “great opportunity” to make trillions of dollars in the digital asset sector, which is growing.

