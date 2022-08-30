Fake lawyers pretend to solve cases and take money from clients – 08/30/2022

People who have pending in court and expect to receive some compensation or debt are under the crosshairs of false lawyers. Through letters or messages on WhatsApp, scammers make illegal charges for an alleged solution of cases. To avoid falling into this trap, you need to be aware of how the move works.

How is the blow delivered? Pedro Vilhena, a partner at Mansur Murad Advogados, a specialist in personal data protection, with a master’s degree in law from the University of Strasbourg, France, says that, by obtaining information from the holders and their lawyers in the proceedings, criminals falsify a WhatsApp account. with the name and photo of the professional responsible for the case and contact the victim.

In the approach, the criminals say that the payment of compensation (in the form of precatory) is close and that to make it viable it would be necessary to pay for documents related to the certificates that would be missing. They then send a charge and a Pix key to the victim.

Another strategy is to contact the victim by means of a letter with a visual identity from a judicial body, in addition to information from the lawyer in the case and a description of the situation. In the correspondence there is still a payment request via Pix.

Why do people accept to pay? As the holders expect to receive some value, they are happy with the solution of the case and accept to pay the requested fee for the supposed release of the money, says Vilhena.

How do criminals get the data? Pedro Henrique Chrismann, a doctor in state theory and constitutional law and a partner at Vergueiro Advogados Associados, says that fraudsters seek lawsuits linked to specialized law firms.

They know that these offices take care of many cases against the public administration and that, therefore, they have several clients with judicial payments to be received.

Another possibility is when fraudsters manage to search the payment queue of judicial precatories on the websites of the Courts of Justice. In this queue, it is possible to have access to the case number to, within the court system, consult it and obtain the person’s information.

Data can be found and purchased illegally on the Internet with some ease, says Chrismann.

What to do if you fall for the scam? It is essential to gather as much evidence as possible about the situation, including recording the conversation in the application, correspondence, proof of transfer, in addition to basic personal documents (identity, CPF, proof of residence). It is important to file a report with the Civil Police, either directly at the police station or by accessing the police website.

The description of the fact must have details, as the chance of the investigation having an effective result becomes greater.

How not to fall for the lawyer’s scam?