Family Deals with Trouble in Director Noah Baumbach’s White Noise Trailer

THE Netflix released today (25) the first teaser of the feature white noise from the principal Noah Baumbach.

With the national title of white noise will be the opening film of the Venice festival that takes place in the next few days in the Italian city. Netflix has not yet set a release date for the film, but promises to release it soon in select theaters and later in the season.

It’s one of Netflix’s bets for the awards season.

With Adam Driver, Noah Baumbach’s Next Film Opens Venice Film Festival

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star alongside Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin and Lars Edinger.

At once hilarious and frightening, lyrical and surreal, “White Noise” follows the drama of a contemporary American family trying to deal with the conflicts of everyday life amidst philosophical and universal questions, such as love, death and the possibility of life. happiness in a world full of uncertainties. Based on the book by Don DeLillo.

white noise has direction and script Noah Baumbach.

It will premiere on August 31 at the Festival.

