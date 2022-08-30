Female empowerment is celebrated with films on HBO Max

THE HBO Max created a special carousel entitled You messed with one, you messed with all of them. No one will stand in their way to celebrate female empowerment. The action was created so that women can feel even more present, confident and able to do everything in society, highlighting their presence in super-productions in cinemas such as “Charlie’s Angels”, “Wonder Woman” and “A Heart’s Choice”.

the scammers – Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, among others, interpret the story, based on real events, of strippers from New York who decided to join forces and aim for more than a dollar tip. Four strippers at a club frequented by wealthy Wall Street executives hatch a scheme to steal their clients. The problem starts when a journalist starts investigating them.

perfect is the mother – This empowering film follows Amy (Mila Kunis), a modern mother who has a seemingly perfect life, a family made up of her husband and children, a beautiful home and a budding career. However, her fast-paced lifestyle and overwork have drained her. Tired of this situation, she joins two other mothers in the same situation to rebel against the concept of “perfect mothers”.

Minxs: one for them – In 1971, self-proclaimed feminist Joyce Prigger joins forces with publisher Doug Renetti to create the world’s first erotic magazine for women. Tremendously funny, this series prioritizes joy over pain and equality over repression.

supreme – Felicity Jones plays Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who has become an icon in the fight for gender equality. Inspired by real events, the production narrates the journey that Ruth faces and the many obstacles in her fight for equal rights throughout her career.

In addition to these titles, the carousel also includes titles such as:

A new chance

Las Bravas FC

The Great Plays

A Choice of the Heart

the house of the dragon

Official Secrets

euphoria

Industry

A Mr Intern

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin

damn rap

Wonder Woman

Harley Quinn

DC’s Stargirl

naomi

The Panthers

deluded

