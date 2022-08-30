Filming with Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis is hidden on Netflix and you need to know

Unforgiven (The Unforgivable) is a drama film that arrived at the end of 2021 in the catalog of Netflix and I had very high expectations, mainly because it was led by Sandra Bullockwho in addition to being a great actress, had already bird box, another movie from Netflix.

The film is an adaptation of the British miniseries unforgiven.

Unforgiven tells the story of Ruth (Bullock), a woman who has spent half her life in prison and now faces the daunting prospect of rebuilding her life, being irresistibly drawn to the place that haunts her, the small town of Upper Hanging Stones Farm.

Despite trying to focus on the future and her new boyfriend Brad, Ruth is unable to forget her past and the sister Katie she was forced to leave behind. Outraged to learn that the woman who killed their father has been freed, Kieran and Steve Whelan are eager to exact revenge.

