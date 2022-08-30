Find out how to make your Android device look like Windows

Currently, there are several amazing apps that help Android device users to create a different layout. In this way, those who are familiar with other interfaces can find numerous models based on operating systems. Windows is one of them that is available on the Play Store for free and with good reviews.

Computer Launcher

Computer Launcher is an application that mimics the appearance of the operating system Windows, both in symbols and in organizations. In addition to changing the background and screen saver, it allows you to allocate each of the apps in the way you think is most suitable. So the mechanism offers the panel, but it has this facility to organize everything according to the user’s needs.

A mobile desktop

Following Microsoft’s aesthetic standards, the menu is at the bottom, in the form of a bar. The tools are now arranged as if they were shortcuts or folders, much like the desktop of old versions. Some widgets can be selected, making the experience similar to using the desktop.

Regarding the security of the application, check what are the updated permissions that should be granted.

Leave your mobile with the Windows interface

Step 1: First, download the application Computer Launcher. When downloaded, the screen appearance will change automatically.

2nd Step: now you need to authorize the application to change your home screen, making it look like the desktop. Go to ”Settings” and then click on ”Applications”, looking for ”Computer Launcher” and tapping ”Home Screen”.



Now your smartphone it will have a configuration close to that of Windows and the rest of the customization you can do according to your preferences.