Flamengo loses important piece for the duel against Vélez and Dorival Júnior surprises

Rubro-Negro will not be able to count on an athlete due to a strong flu and the coach calls the highlight of the base

O Flamengo enters the field this Wednesday, the 31st, at 21:30, to face the Velez Sarsfieldat Estádio José Amalfitani, for the first leg of the Cup Liberators.

The coach Dorival Junior has all the holders that it usually uses both in Brazil’s Cupas in Liberators. The problem is that, despite that, he lost an important piece for this first game against Velez.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the striker Marinein frank growth in the team that works in the Brazilian championshipand consistently used as a top choice in other tournaments, is out.

Marine did not go to the field, once again, to train and was not related to face the Velez Sarsfield. Therefore, he did not even embark with the delegation to Argentina. The attacker has a bad flu.

JEWEL APPEARS IN PLACE

Without Marine, Dorival Junior chose to call the young Matheus França, highlight of Flamengo’s under-20. The player has already entered in some matches of the main team and has even scored the nets.