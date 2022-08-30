Flamengo or Palmeiras? Seer predicts Brazilian champion

Flamengo approached Palmeiras in the Brasileirão table. The Mais Querido took advantage of the Palmeiras stumble, in the 1-1 draw with Fluminense at Maracanã, to win their match of the round by 1-0 against Botafogo and shorten the distance from nine to seven points.

Therefore, the red-blacks once again have faith in the vice-leadership and dream of the Brazilian title. The MF Tarot channel, which has been making predictions about Brazilian football, once again published a video. But this time, with the current energies for both teams. She concludes that the Palmeiras have the best energy to reach the title. But while taking the cards from Palmeiras, he sees instability due to the success of Flamengo, which comes with strength right behind.

“Palm trees harvesting peace, success. Some message arrives that can bring a little imbalance in this prosperity. It can unbalance a little, yes, a little fear for Palmeiras for something new to happen. I believe that as Flamengo advances, it brings a little instability to Palmeiras. But Palmeiras has the best card in the gypsy deck, he harvesting this card shows a very strong power from Palmeiras to be the champion”, he explains.

Meanwhile, pulling the cards to the Rubro-Negro, the tarologist sees an obstacle and assumes that they are from São Paulo.

“Flamengo is coming, and fast. It’s coming bringing news, coming safe. But he has a pebble in the middle, which must be Palmeiras, bringing difficulty and blocking the way to the top. So, as much as Flamengo is doing very well, coming with strength and security, it will always have this obstacle in the way. Today, the energy favors Palmeiras to be the champion of the Brazilian Championship”, he says.

Watch the video of the tarologist about Flamengo and Palmeiras in the Brasileirão:

