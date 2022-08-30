Free WhatsApp chatbot transcribes audio into text

This Tuesday (30), the company Take Blip made a very interesting announcement for those who do not support receiving many audios on WhatsApp. She announced the chatbot turnText. It is a very useful tool that will transform the audios received in the messenger into text. O chatbot is free and can now be used by anyone. In the next paragraphs I explain more and teach you how to use the tool.

Transcription of audios into texts

I particularly liked this tool a lot. I don’t have much patience to listen to audios on WhatsApp, especially from people who send super long audios or who speak slowly. But the chatbot can also be useful when you are in a place where you cannot hear the audios, such as a work meeting or in a very noisy place.

However, more suspicious users may be concerned about the privacy issue. Take Blip informs that all data are encrypted and safely saved on the servers. In addition, the entire process is done automatically. No person listens to the audios during the transcription process.

Milton Stiilpen, Take Blip Research and Innovation Director, explained:

“We are serious about complying with applicable laws, such as the LGPD. Before using smart contact, the user has access to the Term of Use, a document with simple language that contains all the information on data processing.”

How to use the ViraTexto chatbot?

The ViraTexto chatbot is very easy to use. The first step is to save the bot number to your contact list: (31) 97228-0540. Then just send “Hi” to the bot. Then it will respond with some important information, such as the terms of use and the privacy policy. Then, just follow the on-screen instructions to access the tool.

To transcribe an audio into text, just forward an audio to the conversation with ViraTexto. Transcription, as already mentioned, occurs automatically. Once the tool finishes, the text will appear below the audio.

But it has some limitations. For example, the chatbot can only transcribe audios of a maximum of 4 minutes. The company expects that in the next few weeks more than 50,000 audios will be transcribed. In addition, Take Blip hopes to reach around 150,000 people with its chatbot. However, she cannot guarantee how long the chatbot will continue to work.

As always, Telegram drops ahead

Telegram, WhatsApp’s main competitor, always comes out ahead of the rival when it comes to features. The messenger founded by Pavel Durov already has bots for audio transcription at least since 2017. At least that was the first time I used the function on Telegram. the bot Transcriber Botfor example, supports the Portuguese language.

However, some time later, Telegram incorporated the transcription of audios natively in the app. That way, there is no need to even use chatbots to transcribe audios. However, you must sign the Telegram Premiumreleased in June 2022. This is one of the subscriber-only features.

Anyway, as the saying goes:better late than later”. Now the most used messaging app in Brazil has a bot to transcribe audio into text.