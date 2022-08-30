Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra start receiving One UI 5 Beta with Android 13 – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

THE Samsung took the trial version of Android 13 to more cell phones. THE One UI 5 Beta Arrived to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra this Tuesday (30). In addition to the new version of the operating system, the update brings improvements in widgets and other interface elements of the South Korean brand.

Galaxy S21 line phones start receiving One UI 5 Beta with Android 13 (Image: Paulo Higa/Tecnoblog)

The One UI 5 beta began to be distributed in July to Galaxy S22 line phones. Based on Android 13, the new version of the interface brings some new features to smartphones, such as the new Material You color schemes. In addition, the interface gained stackable widgets, support for collapsing text (OCR) and other changes.

Now it’s the Galaxy S21’s turn to receive the test build. according to SamMobile, the update is already rolling out for the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra to users who signed up for the program to try out the system ahead of time. The update, however, is limited to users in South Korea at this time.

There is no release forecast for Android 13 with One UI 5 Beta for the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung has not yet released an Android 13 update schedule for its phones and tablets. On the other hand, Google has already released the stable version of the operating system. So it shouldn’t be long before Samsung starts rolling out One UI 5 to all users.

The update is expected to be released to all Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 cell phones. Other families, such as the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 and newer models, should also receive Android 13. However, you have to wait for confirmation from Samsung to know which models will be compatible with One UI 5.

With information: SamMobile and XDA-Developers