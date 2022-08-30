Galo’s next rival, Atltico-GO announces the hiring of a new coach

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Eduardo Baptista’s last work was in Juventude

Atltico-GO already has a new coach. After Jorginho’s dismissal, the team announced, on Monday afternoon, the hiring of Eduardo Baptista, a coach with stints in Palmeiras and Fluminense.

“‘Eduardo Baptista is the new coach of Atltico-GO. The coach arrives for the Brazilian and South American competition. Baptista has coached great clubs like Palmeiras, Fluminense, Sport and Juventude. Welcome, Eduardo Baptista!”, communicated the club.

FROM THE DRAGO! Eduardo Baptista is the new coach of Atltico Goianiense. The coach arrives for the Brazilian and CONMEBOL Sudamericana dispute. Baptista coached big clubs like Palmeiras, Fluminense, Sport and Juventude. Welcome, Eduardo Baptista! %uD83C%uDDF9%uD83C%uDDF9 #DRAGO pic.twitter.com/yOvqNTvbrb — Atltico Goianiense (@ACGOficial) August 29, 2022

Eduardo’s last job had been Juventude, from where, after a string of bad results in Serie A do Brasileiro, he was fired in June of this year. The stint on the gacha team was short. In all, there were 17 matches played, with a record of nine defeats, four draws and only three victories.

The coach also had a short spell at Palmeiras, between January and May 2017. He played 21 games for Verdo, with 14 wins, two draws and two defeats.

Now, Eduardo Baptista arrives at Atltico-GO trying to save the team in the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, with 24 matches played, Drago is the runner-up, extremely threatened by relegation.

Even so, the team is still alive in the Sudamericana, where it will compete for a spot in the final with So Paulo. The first leg of the semifinals will be this Thursday, in Goinia, at 21:30 (Braslia). The next game for the Brazilian will be against Galo, on Sunday (4/9), at 6pm, in Goinia, in a match valid for the 25th round.