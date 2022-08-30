Globoplay and Samsung offer access to Apple TV+ for free

Globoplay announced the expansion of the offer of free access to Apple TV+ for all its streaming plans. Previously, certain subscribers to the platform had free access for three months to the iPhone owner’s streaming, but now it’s six months free for any of its plans.

The benefit can be redeemed until September 22 even by subscribers who had redeemed the three promotional months offered in the last partnership with Apple. To redeem the offer, just access the streaming page and click on the “I want!” button, enter your Globo account credentials, if you are not logged in, and follow the instructions. It is worth mentioning that you will need to create an Apple ID to redeem the promotion.

Another point that should be noted is that if you are taking advantage of the three months of Apple TV+ previously offered by Globoplay, or any other offer, you will need to cancel your subscription to the Apple service before redeeming the new promotion. In addition, only users over 18 years of age are considered eligible for promotional action.

When redeeming the offer, the user will have free access to Apple TV+ for 6 months. However, if the subscription is not canceled within the period, the user will be charged for the current streaming plan price, which currently costs R$9.90 per month.

Discounted annual Globoplay subscription

The platform is offering a discount on the annual plan, which costs R$14.90/month, totaling R$178.80 per year. However, the promotional value is valid for the first year of subscription only. After the period, the charge will be BRL 19.90/month, totaling BRL 238.8 with automatic renewal annually, if not canceled in time.

In this plan, the user also has free access to 6 months of Apple TV+. But you will also have the benefit of accessing Deezer Premium for free for the same period, in addition to access to two live channels: Globo and Futura, and the right to two dependent family members.

Samsung and Apple TV+

Like Globoplay, Samsung is also offering free access to Apple streaming, but for just three months. Smart TV owners worldwide will be able to redeem the promotion with 2018-2022 models, which can be done through the Apple TV+ app on the Samsung TV home screen and following the instructions.

The action is only valid for new Apple TV+ subscribers in your region and for those aged 13 and over. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. The plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled.