Government asks clubs and Globo to investigate betting companies – 08/30/2022

The federal government informed that it has sent a notification to clubs, federations and also to Globo in which it asks for copies of the sponsorship contracts signed with sports betting companies. The initiative is from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency linked to the Ministry of Justice and covers large clubs, such as Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians and São Paulo.
According to a note, the aim is to determine which companies are operating in the Brazilian market. Senacon “understands that the activity may be being explored without proper authorization and without any control, inspection or accountability mechanism”.
The notification covers 54 entities, including clubs, federations and Globo itself. Those cited will have 10 days to respond. The list of clubs is comprehensive as betting companies have a large presence in clubs. All Serie A clubs are sponsored by a betting site.
Atlético-MG (Betano), Atlético-GO (Amuleto Bet), América-MG (Pixbet), Avaí (Pixbet), Botafogo (Blaze), Fluminense (Betano) and São Paulo (Sportsbet.io) companies in the field as master sponsor , the one that occupies the most noble space in the uniform and, therefore, pays more.
A survey by Odds Scanner points out that the Brasileirão Serie A, proportionally, is the one that has the greatest scope of partnership between betting sites and clubs. The closest is Portugal, with 16 of 18 sponsored clubs:
1 – Brasileirão Serie A (Brazil): 20 out of 20 clubs
2 – Liga Portugal (Portugal): 16 of 18 clubs
3 – Premier League (England): 8 out of 20 clubs
4 – Ligue 1 (France): 6 out of 20 clubs
5 – Professional League (Argentina): 6 out of 28 clubs
And the regulation?
The government’s questioning takes place in a context in which fixed-odds sports betting has not yet been regulated in Brazil, although a 2018 Federal Law determined their creation.
But the lack of regulation creating a vacuum in the national market. Many of the companies that explore the activity in the Brazilian market are not headquartered in the country, which means that the revenues generated by the activity do not stop there.
“It is unlikely that the sector will start to slow down anytime soon in the country. What is possible is that Brazil will be inspired by countries that have been living with betting for a while and quickly implement a set of laws that also observe advertising from these companies, mainly in the sports field, in order to avoid any suspicion of influence on football matches”, said Gonçalo Costa, CEO of Odds Scanner.
In the fixed-odds bet, the bettor tries to predict the outcome of football matches, the scores, the number of cards applied, among other items. The difference with other lotteries is that, at the time of betting, the consumer already knows how much he can win in case of success. This prediction is given by means of a multiplier (the fixed-odds) of the bet amount.
“We work with the main platforms and I imagine that it is a movement to understand how much this market mobilizes in the main sport in the country. Even because of that, I also think the regulation of bookmakers is essential. It will bring much more credibility and transparency to everyone those involved”, said Bernardo Pontes, partner at BP Sports, an agency specializing in sports marketing and sponsorship.
List of notified
America-MG
Atletico-PR
Atlético-GO
Atlético-MG
Hawaii
Botafogo
Bragantino
Ceará
Corinthians
coritiba
cuiabá
Flamengo
Fluminense
Strength
Goiás
International
Youth
palm trees
saints
Sao Paulo
Bahia
brusque
Chapecoense
CRB
Criciúma
cruise
CSA
Guarani
Guild
Novorizontino Guild
Ituano
Londoner
Nautical
factory worker
black Bridge
Sampaio Correa
sport
Vasco
new village
tombense
Brazilian championship
Paraná Championship
Paulista championship
Carioca Championship
Goiás Championship
South Mato Grosso Championship
Alagoas Championship
Bahia Championship
Ceará Championship
Paraiba Championship
Pernambuco Championship
Potiguar Championship
Sergipe Championship
Rede Globo