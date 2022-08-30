Greenland’s ‘doomed’ ice sheet could raise sea levels by up to 30 centimeters

Study by the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland indicates that the cause is climate change

Destruction in Greenland is now considered irreversible



A huge ice sheet Greenland it should raise the global sea level by at least 27 centimeters, according to a study released this Monday, 29. The ‘doomed’ spaces are thick, but are no longer directly linked to the larger glaciers. The glaciologist of the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, William Colgan, said that this melting is caused by the climate changes. “It’s dead ice. It will melt and disappear from the ice sheet. This ice was sent to the ocean, regardless of the climate scenario we adopt now,” she pointed out. The number pointed out in the study is double that expected by scientists. A more radical study of Nature Climate Change brings that number up to 78 centimeters more ocean. However, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2021 report projected a range of six to 13 centimeters for the increase in sea numbers by the year 2100.