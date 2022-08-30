Grey’s Anatomy: Fan Theory About The Series Promises Shocking Twist For Meredith

Fan theory about Grey’s Anatomy indicates that the series’ narration is done by the ‘older’ version of Meredith Grey.

Over the course of 18 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, there is no shortage of fan-created theories about the long-running medical series, especially Meredith Grey, the main character played by Ellen Pompeo. Speculation about when and how the show will end are not new, as are theories about what will happen to the protagonist, precisely because of the many tragedies she has already been through.

According to the website ScreenRant, one of these Grey’s Anatomy theories suggests that the narration of the episodes made by Meredith is, in fact, her ‘self’ from the future, and this may even connect with the darkest theory about the outcome of the medical drama. The theory is that the series is narrated by the older version of Meredith. The narrations come from her diary that she reads to her children or grandchildren (or that they themselves are reading). That is, she is telling the stories of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital directly to her family in the distant future. If that’s the case, then Meredith’s story would be mirroring that of her mother, Ellis Gray (Kate Burton).

On the show, the audience learns about Ellis’ trajectory and her relationship with Meredith through the diaries that Ellis wrote during her residency at Seattle Grace Hospital (the hospital’s former name), in which she detailed her relationship with Richard, the surgeries that participated, other medical work he performed and more. Meredith found these diaries after her mother passed away – as a result of Alzheimer’s disease. And such records helped her get to know Ellis better, who, by the way, has a personality very similar to her best friend, Dr. Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh).

Perhaps, Meredith was inspired by her mother to write her own diary to leave the records to her children so they can get to know her better, at the same time they have something to remember their best and worst times. Meredith definitely learned from her mother’s mistakes and became a better person than Ellis, so Grey’s Anatomy being told by future Meredith would also be an interesting, and even touching, parallel with her mother’s story showing that she broke the cycle. . However, these parallels can go further and connect a darker theory related to the protagonist’s outcome.



Meredith with Alzheimer’s?

One of the most famous and dark theories revolves around the fact that Meredith has Alzheimer’s disease, just like her mother. This fact is mentioned since the first episode of the series, when it shows Meredith visiting her mother at the nursing home. Also, over the course of the seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) has worked on research to find a cure, while the protagonist has tested positive for several genetic markers for Alzheimer’s.

Thus, it is theorized that the series will reveal that Meredith also suffers from this disease, which would explain why the audience follows so many tragedies that occurred in the hospital, as the character tells everything that happened, before she forgets these detailed moments, making way for a combination of fiction and reality. As painful as this is, such an outcome would give her a more emotional reason to decide to write the diaries, as it would be a way to immortalize her memories as they are erased.



What would Meredith’s ending be?

Of course, Meredith’s story doesn’t have to end tragically. Another theory suggests that Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) will eventually retire and Meredith will take his place at the hospital. Thus, we will see the protagonist speaking to the new inmates, in the same way that Richard made the speech to her and the other characters in Season 1.

Another speculation that gained traction in the season 18 finale of Grey’s Anatomy is that Meredith will move to Minnesota with her family and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and ultimately break free from Gray Sloan where she has gone through many traumatizing events. It is worth remembering that actress Ellen Pompeo will have a reduced participation (appears in only 8 episodes) in the 19th season of the series, which premieres on October 6th in the USA.