Grey’s Anatomy Theory Reveals How Derek Is Still Alive

The events of Grey’s Anatomy gave rise to several theories. But there are some who have gone so far as to claim that Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) is still alive and will return at the end of the series. The world of medical dramas is home to some of the most popular TV shows in television history.

One of the most successful is Shonda Rhimes’ Grey’s Anatomy, which made its ABC debut in 2005. Since then, it has become one of the biggest shows of the last decade and has a loyal fan base that follows the ups and downs in life. by Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo).

In short, Grey’s Anatomy focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendants, who balance their personal and professional lives. With a lot of drama in and out of the hospital.

Even with death, there are theories that Derek is alive

Since its very first episode, Grey’s Anatomy has been led by Meredith Grey, who began her journey as an intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. She is now head of general surgery at the same hospital, which is currently called Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Over more than 15 seasons, Meredith has gone through ups and downs, her story has been marked by many tragedies. Among them the death of her husband, Derek Shepherd.

When an actor leaves Grey’s Anatomy, usually their character is killed off like Derek was. After problems in his marriage for different reasons, Derek decided to move back to Seattle to be with his family. But he had to go back to DC to resign.

On the way, he was involved in a car accident, and after complications, he could not be saved. Meredith had to make the difficult decision to remove him from life support. So season 11 of Grey’s Anatomy saw the end of “McDreamy”. However, there are different theories that claim that Derek never died. He will eventually return to the show, connecting to a popular theory about who Grey’s Anatomy will end up with.

Check out the theories on how Derek Shepherd is still alive below.

Derek Shepherd was kidnapped by the White House

The wildest theory about Derek Shepherd being alive on Grey’s Anatomy suggests that he was kidnapped by the White House and they faked his death. Patrick Dempsey’s surprising return was in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy as Meredith’s dream as she battled Covid-19.

Raising a lot of questions and various theories. One, shared on Reddit, says he was taken by the White House because he was “very important.” He’s been working undercover for them ever since, but that also meant faking his death.

Fans debated whether or not Meredith would know, but if she did, it would mean she agreed to make her children believe their father was dead. Derek being kidnapped by the White House doesn’t fit the tone and style of Grey’s Anatomy. There is nothing that can really support the theory other than Derek being a renowned neurosurgeon, so this particular theory is a huge exaggeration.

Meredith forgot about Derek due to Alzheimer’s

In a now-deleted video on TikTok, user lpaulster (via Bustle) suggested that all the characters who died on Grey’s Anatomy aren’t actually dead, and they left the show because Meredith forgot about them as she has been suffering from Alzheimer’s since the beginning of the series. .

The most popular (and saddest) theory about how Grey’s Anatomy will end suggests that Meredith will have a similar fate to her mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. This particular theory has far greater implications than Derek (and other characters) being alive.



For that would mean that many other events may not have happened as shown. This is said as the series is recounting Meredith’s memories, which become increasingly distorted over time due to this illness.

Derek Shepherd is secretly working on a cure for Alzheimer’s

Another theory that brings together those mentioned earlier suggests that Derek has been secretly working on a cure for Alzheimer’s, and so he will return at the end of the series as the one who cured Meredith. Derek really tried to find a cure for the disease and started working on tests. But after Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) dropped out due to how depressing it was, he asked Meredith for help.

However, Meredith tarnished the trial by switching the envelopes so that Richard’s wife Adele would take the active agent instead of the placebo, which led to Derek being blacklisted by the FDA and the trial data being sent to another doctor. to continue working on it.

With all that in mind, Derek could be secretly working on a cure for Alzheimer’s, and due to being blacklisted after the incident, he would have to fake his death to continue working on the cure.

It certainly would have been an extreme thing to do, especially since his children and the rest of his family had to deal with his loss, but it would also mean he would eventually come back with a cure, which could also benefit Meredith if she ended up suffering. Alzheimer’s, too.

Did Meredith’s dream hint that Derek is alive?

Derek’s appearance in Meredith’s dreams has been theorized to have subtly hinted that he is still alive. Fans were quick to share on social media that the deceased characters Meredith found on the beach were wearing white shirts, while Richard and Bailey, who are still alive, appeared in colorful shirts.

Derek appeared wearing a light blue shirt, which could be a very subtle hint to him still being alive, although why he would have faked his death is unknown. Some fans even noticed that the doctor who took Derek off life support never said his time of death, which could be yet another hint of his death being fake.

It’s unlikely that Grey’s Anatomy faked Derek Shepherd’s death, but he could still come back for the series finale in some form, albeit not as a revelation of him being alive after all this time.

And you, do you believe in any of these theories that Derek is alive? Leave your answer in the comments.

