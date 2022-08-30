Harry Styles, Ana de Armas and fragile families mark Venice Film Festival

O Venice Film Festival opens on Wednesday (31) with no health restrictions but with the emotional fallout of the pandemic echoed in the many films that explore families facing trauma, highlighting a new generation of talent.

For film fans, it will be a welcome return to normal at the oldest film festival in the world, as they will once again be able to greet the stars arriving on the Lido red carpet for the 11-day event.

“We missed the atmosphere, the mood, the joy of people watching talent on the red carpet,” said festival director Alberto Barbera.

Considered a launching pad for candidates for the Oscar, Venice has become increasingly important for production companies looking to screen some of their most compelling films, which this year have a younger-than-usual lineup.

Timothée Chalamet, Ana de Armas, Sadie Sink, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh are just a few of the new generation stars, who will be side by side with established festival favorites such as Penelope Cruz, Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and Sigourney Weaver.

While Venice brings together films from very different countries and cultures, many seem to have a similar theme: dysfunctional families struggling to overcome trauma and chaos.

“The pandemic has created a lot of problems within families… and most of the films we are showing at the festival reflect this situation,” said Barbera.

This content was originally published in Harry Styles, Ana de Armas and fragile families mark Venice Festival on CNN Brasil website.