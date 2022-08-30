Hot Wheels product designer analyzes toy market

“I want to live what I believe in throughout my career,” says Sonny Fisher, a product designer at Hot Wheels, which is part of one of the largest toy companies in the world, Mattel. Born in Zambia, West Africa, the specialist is responsible for designing several strollers that have marked and will continue to impact the childhood of many children around the world.

Define your profession in one sentence.

I design the cars that people dream of. So they can finally see their imagination come to fruition.

A childhood memory.

I remember when I was about eight years old, I drew designs for a Volvo truck and insisted that my father send them to the brand so they would consider my ideas. And that’s what he did! Maybe I should send them something these days… maybe they’ll make a Volvo Hot Wheels truck!

A curiosity about you.

I design road and sports cars because I grew up on a farm with no asphalt roads or sports cars around. Also, I have a favorite sport, which is motocross.

How would you define the Brazilian toy market today?

Brazil has a strong motorsport culture, especially as it has a huge Formula 1 fan base. In addition, there is a large group of Hot Wheels fans, reflecting a strong enthusiasm around the world of cars.

If you could choose one person in the world, who would you invite for coffee?

I would invite King Solomon. I would love to introduce him to the challenges of today’s world and see how wise his solutions would be. I would also like to see his reaction to a macchiato!

Last gift you gave?

One beer. It doesn’t seem like much, but I’ve just become a father, and in the hectic day of caring for a baby, getting a moment to have a beer has become something more unusual.

Who currently inspires you?

Modern Renaissance men and women are very inspiring to me. These people thrive on a creative direction in life and then transfer that impulse to an entirely different vocation or professional environment, just to experience it. I think that’s fantastic! Examples of designers would be Philippe

Starck or Daniel Simon. Some examples of celebrities would be Maynard James Keenan, Terry Crews and Jessica Alba.

*Article originally published in issue #265 of TOPVIEW magazine.