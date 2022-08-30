How São Paulo profited more from Antony in the transfer to United

Thanks to a bold strategy, São Paulo will profit more from the sale of Antony to Manchester United, from England, than when the São Paulo club negotiated the striker with Ajax, from Holland.

When they negotiated Antony, São Paulo wanted to keep 20% of the player’s economic rights, as they had done in the negotiation of David Neres with the same Ajax. The Dutch refused and offered Tricolor only 10% of the economic rights. In the end, the clubs agreed that São Paulo would be entitled to 20% of surplus value, which is the difference between what Ajax paid to São Paulo and the amount the Dutch club would receive when they sold Antony.

Thus, with the player’s negotiation to Manchester United, Tricolor will pocket, added the two operations – going to Ajax and to United -, in all, 36.5 million euros (R$ 184 million).

In early 2020, São Paulo agreed to sell Antony to Ajax. According to the purchase and sale agreement agreed between the parties, to which the UOL Esporte had access, the Dutch club agreed to pay 15.75 million euros to São Paulo, in two installments: the first of 9 million euros at the time of the transaction, and the second in the amount of 6.75 million euros, which was paid in 2020.

In addition, the Morumbi club put some performance bonuses in the contract to be able to profit even more, if Antony reached individual goals, such as being top scorer, or if Ajax managed to be champion of the Champions League. The only trigger that Tricolor received, however, was related to the classification of the Dutch club for the Champions League. For this goal achieved, São Paulo pocketed another 500 thousand euros.

Last Sunday (28), Ajax and Manchester United reached an agreement for the transfer of Antony to England. He was requested by United manager Erik Ten Haag, a Dutchman who coached Antony at Ajax. For this transfer, Manchester United will pay 100 million euros to the Dutch (approximately R$ 502 million).

São Paulo, then, will profit again with Antony. This is because, when they negotiated the player with Ajax, São Paulo managed to include in the contract a clause that obliged the Dutch to pay 20% of the profit from the sale of the player. That is, 20% of 84.25 million euros, which is the difference between what Ajax paid to São Paulo and what they will receive from United. Thus, with this new transfer, Tricolor will pocket another 16.8 million euros (R$ 84.4 million reais).

“Neres had already shown his value. Players of this level fluctuate, even more because they are young. They are in high performance. Now with the change in the market, they will continue [evoluindo]. Neres, at the moment, being highlighted in Benfica, and Antony being able to be protagonist in Manchester. Both tracing parallel paths of success, but each one oscillating, at specific moments of the career, however, maintaining growth potential”, he told UOL Esporte Júnior Chávare, who was executive director of the São Paulo base in 2014 and 2015 and closely followed the growth of both Neres and Antony.