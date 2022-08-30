How to get “sun-kissed strands” effect on every hair shade. Meghan Markle’s Colorist Teaches – Vogue

+



Meghan Markle (Photo: Playback/Getty)

In the middle of the New York summer, the Duchess of Sussex drew attention with her illuminated hair, with reflections in what is the purest representation of the sun kissed hair, the hair kissed by the sun. This result, which has been pursued by a legion of women, is largely due to the handiwork of hair colorist Kadi Lee, who is also the professional behind Julia Roberts’ famous flame red. Alongside her business partner and longtime friend Myka Harris, Lee is the co-founder of Highbrow Hippie, a holistic beauty and wellness studio in Venice, California that has become a prime destination for those who crave sunny reflections.

The secret behind Lee’s signature colors, just off the beach? “I leave the natural color more inside the hair, alternating sometimes with strokes of softer tones, sometimes with nuances contrasting with the root”, says Lee. “The result is a dimensional color with a depth effect that will provide perfect growth and last all summer.” For the professional, this approach is perfect for the station because it requires little maintenance. “Summer is for relaxing and reconnecting with family, friends and yourself!” she says. “This period should definitely not be spent in a salon, touching up a color that requires a lot of maintenance.”

know more

As summer approaches, Lee explains how every hair color can achieve the best Californian version of sun kissed hair.

Josephine Langford (Photo: Playback/Getty)

Blonde

Blondes usually ask for a light highlight. “I add a few highlights, allowing the natural, or tinted, base color to establish itself as the background,” explains Lee. “When the locks are added, they really create incredible movement in the hair.” And it’s not just about positioning; certain shades of blonde work best in the warmer months. “Beiges, butters and golds will keep your hair looking healthy all season long,” she adds.

Kristin Davis (Photo: Playback/Getty)

Brown

To become an enlightened brunette, you need a light hand. “Golden tones, warm and rich, are the perfect solution for achieving summer hair color, with the effect of sun-kissed strands.” For Lee, the key to success is never standing out too much. So most of her brunette clients get a few points of light, strategically placed between the strands, once or twice a year. “Darker and warmer hair reflects light and gives an incredible shine to the hair during the colder months, achieving an illuminated hair effect during this time as well.”

Meghan Markle (Photo: Playback/Getty)

dark brown

For darker hair, also called raven (raven shades), complementary nuances are a must to create dimension. “Deep brunettes should focus on overlapping highlights of different shades of brown, keeping the shade variation to three shades maximum,” teaches Lee, revealing the secret behind Meghan Markle’s famous coloring. “Honey, roasted chestnut, copper and chocolate provide a wide variety of options to keep brunettes interesting and versatile. Even for my darker brunette clients, I formulate lighter combinations, which I leave on for longer, to ensure a very natural and shiny result.”

Julia Roberts (Photo: Playback/Getty)

Red-haired

The sun-kissed red hair is one of Lee’s favorite challenges –– and she promises it can even be done without bleaching. The key is to create a sense of movement. “I achieve this effect by both lowering the tone and ‘preserving’ faded strands in strategic areas –– the only time I use paper to wrap these strands with a lot of conditioner, as I’m a balayage purist. That way, if the color accidentally falls into that area, the hair will be protected,” she explains. “After the tone acts on the roots and ends, I wash everything, with the leaves still in the separate strands. Only then do I remove them and rinse the conditioner well. Then I mix in a vibrant gloss, one to two shades lighter than the base color, and leave it on for 10 minutes to give it a more intentional tone and a lot of shine.” The result is healthy red hair with that naturally sunburned look.