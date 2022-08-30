How to prove that Shaquille O’Neal’s theory is flawed







Shaquille O’Neal in 2017 photo; Former basketball player said he likes to listen to flat-earthers Photo: MarkScottAustinTX / Wikimedia Commons

Former NBA Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Shaquille O’Neal defended sharing flat Earth conspiracy theories during an interview with Australian show Kyle And Jackie O last Wednesday (24). While not confirming whether or not he believes in the theory, O’Neal said he enjoys listening to flat-Earthers.

“They say the world is turning. I’ve lived in a lake for 30 years and I’ve never seen the lake move left or right.” He further argued that the plane on which he traveled from the United States to Australia did not overturn or “turn upside down en route”. He understands why these questions about the geometry of the Earth make no sense.

Why don’t we see or feel the Earth spin?

Because we humans are moving along with the planet (and everything on it) in the same direction and at the same speed, which is pretty much constant. For this same reason, when you travel by plane, at more than 200 km/h, you see the passengers and seats around you stopped: it is because everything inside the plane is traveling at the same speed. So even though this is high, we don’t feel or see the movement.

Therefore, Shaquille O’Neal would only see the lake moving if, during the Earth’s rotation, the lake was moving at a different speed than he did—which, of course, it doesn’t. Furthermore, it would feel the Earth’s motion (and be thrown) only if it accelerated or braked sharply, which, fortunately, it doesn’t either.





Planet Earth: Commercial aircraft altitude may not be enough for us to notice the curvature Photo: Disclosure / NASA

Why don’t we see the Earth’s curvature when we travel by plane?

Because the altitude of commercial planes (generally from 11,000 to 12,000 meters) may not be enough for us to be able to notice the curvature — we have to take into account the size of the Earth, with 12.7 km in diameter.

Still, the curvature can be observed. It is estimated that it is possible to start seeing it from 10,000 meters and that, from 15,000 onwards, it becomes even more evident. Therefore, flights from higher altitudes can provide a good observation.

It is also possible to perceive the curvature when watching a ship disappearing towards the horizon. As it moves away, we can only see its upper part, but if we go up somewhere higher, we can see the underside of the vessel again.

And why didn’t Shaquille O’Neal’s plane turn upside down? Well, why would it turn? We don’t know exactly what the star meant by this question, but we know that the gravity acting in the United States is the same as in Australia. It attracts all objects to the center of the Earth, including planes traveling from one country to another.

It’s because of it that both Americans and Australians can get their feet fixed on the ground — in case O’Neil doesn’t also know why Australians aren’t upside down.